Education Ministry urged to tackle sexual abuse of students | The Thaiger

Education
Education Ministry urged to tackle sexual abuse of students
92 organisations have demanded the Education Ministry ramp up proactive measures to stamp out sexual abuse of schoolchildren, following recent scandals in 3 provinces. Representatives yesterday handed a letter to the education minister, urging him to take action. They also submitted a list of some 10,000 people who signed a petition via change.org supporting the call.
The manager of the Women’s Wellbeing and Gender Justice Program says schools should be safe havens for children, and called on the Education Ministry not to stand idly by letting children and their parents seek justice on their own.
She says the ministry, must step up and file lawsuits against offending teachers, offer legal help to victims’ families and provide victims with protection and counselling.
“If teachers or education personnel are found guilty of sex crimes, the ministry must dish out severe punishment by sacking them and revoking their teaching licences.”
She believes the ministry must also come up with aggressive measures to prevent such incidents in schools and set up independent mechanisms employing experts to handle complaints. According to her, school directors and teachers must have guidelines on protecting children’s rights and gender equality.
After formally receiving the letter, the minister said he has set up a centre to help victims and protect other schoolchildren from further abuse. He said the network’s proposals will be used when drawing up future preventive measures.
“Rest assured. The Education Ministry will not let wrongdoers remain in education circles and ruin the reputation of other teachers and schools.” he said.
Early this month, police charged 7 men – 5 teachers and 2 alumni of a school in Mukdahan province – with gang-raping a 14 year old student over course of a year. 3 of the teachers were also charged with the rape of a 16 year old student.
Also this month, a 39 year old teacher in Buri Ram was accused of molesting a 12 year old girl. Last month, a primary school director in Phetchabun was charged with abusing a student in a video that went viral.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Curfew may be shortened another hour – Midnight to 4am
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, headed up by the Thai PM, is mulling knocking off another hour from the national curfew. If it goes ahead the curfew would shortened from 11pm – 4am daily to Midnight – 4am daily. It could happen as early as June 1, along with other relaxations of restrictions. The National Security Council is being consulted on the matter of shortening the curfew.
Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam also explained that the extension of the state of emergency is a totally different issue from the national curfew. The state of emergency is a provision in the constitution giving the Thai PM sweeping powers to act without consulting parliament. The curfew has been a tool enacted by the CCSA to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
The emergency decree has now been extended until at least the end of June, meaning that the Thai PM, as head of the CCSA, will continue to decide on matters pertaining to the control of Covid-19 and the lifting of restrictions. The Thai cabinet will rubber stamp the extension of the emergency decree this Tuesday.
The closure of schools, and the postponement of the start of the new school year until July 1, was also a separate from the state of emergency. Thailand’s schools were ordered closed by the Cabinet in early March, for the safety of students. Long distance learning, via smartphones, computers or television, which has been rolled out this week is another tool the CCSA is using as it mulls options for lifting of restrictions.
Schools that say they are ready to reopen before July 1 can do so, according to the PM, “on the condition that they have permission from health officials”, citing the case of Chulabhorn School and some international education institutions.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government prepares for safe reopening of schools on July 1
Officials from Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health are working closely with the Education Ministry to facilitate the safe reopening of schools on July 1. There has been recent debate if the schools system would be ready by that date. The rollout of online learning has only been since Monday this week, with early bugs being ironed out and teachers, and students, getting used to the new online classrooms.
Thai PBS World reports that Dr Panpimon Wipulakorn, director-general of the Health Department says schools carry a higher risk of infection due to the fact that children spend most of the day together, in contrast with places like shopping malls where people are more spaced apart. While infected children will usually display only minor symptoms, or may even be asymptomatic, they can transmit the virus to others. Research shows that nearly 4% of all virus cases are in the 10-19 age group, with most of those having caught it from family members.
Dr Panpimon admits that it may be a challenge to get young children to comply with safety measures such as regular hand washing, wearing of masks, and physical distancing, adding that a handbook has been produced and sent to all schools to help with this. She asks parents not to worry unnecessarily but to teach their children how to stay safe. She also advises parents and teachers to communicate with each other regularly.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials fix online class glitches, schools may wait on opening
Schools are set to open July 1, but it could change if it seems too risky to have students, teachers and parents crowding schools so soon after the country was in the middle of its Covid-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, the government is working on getting kids set up with virtual classrooms after glitches in the system and many without access to the learning platforms.
Schools have one of the highest risk of disease transmission, according to Bangkok Post. Inspections are underway to see if schools should reopen in July. Schools in infection-free areas will probably be allowed to reopen first, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday.
“Students must study online until the pandemic is more under control.”
For now, the government is working on providing 2 million TV signal recievers for its distance learning television, or DLTV, making sure those in remote villages can access the programs. Most students have not been able to tune into the DLTV programs since it went live this week, an Office of Basic Education Commission, or Obec, official told the Bangkok Post. Many children do not have a smartphone or internet access.
The distance learning programs faced criticism after many could not tune in on Monday and after a video of an English lesson with poor pronunciation went viral on the internet.
The education minister told the Post that officials prefer learning in person, but they need to have a plan if it is still to dangerous to open schools in July. Schools were originally going to open in mid-May, but the start date was postponed to July 1.
Incoming international flights remain banned until at least the end of June, leaving some potential foreign English teachers stuck in their home countries and unable to start work.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times | Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya hoteliers complain about alleged “quarantine kickbacks”
Pattaya Council mulls a mass transport monorail system
Education Ministry urged to tackle sexual abuse of students
Curfew may be shortened another hour – Midnight to 4am
New Thai Airways board will nominate 4 ‘professionals’ to execute restructure
Gas explosion in Pathum Thani destroys garage, 10 cars
Officer survives fiery crash in Chon Buri
Despite low virus numbers, CCSA warns public not to be “reckless”
Bangkok City Hall plans more proactive Covid-19 testing, new rules for pet cafés
3 new Coronavirus cases in Thailand – May 23
Pattaya police re-arrest ex-US marine with PTSD
No new Covid-19 cases in China, first time since outbreak began
Thai Airways has officially lost its state enterprise status
Police say mom forced toddler to drink bleach “to make him look ill”
Misery as arrival ban keeps families apart
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
Hotels across Thailand angered by European tour group’s failure to pay up
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
Thai Airways ponders bankruptcy as it enters rehab
Pattaya motorbike taxi breaks through curfew checkpoint – VIDEO
Thai Airways files for bankruptcy protection
Phi Phi’s Maya Bay won’t reopen until fully rehabilitated
Bangkok officials conduct spot checks on 200 shopping centres and retailers
Registration steps for travel to or from Phuket
Thai massage shops may reopen soon, from the waist down only
250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today
Most of Thailand placed on storm alert
Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers, 2 from Bangkok, one in Phuket
Thai company steps up to ease condom shortage
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Economy4 days ago
More trouble for ailing Thai Airways as Airbus calls in its debts
- Bangkok3 days ago
19 kilograms of crystal meth, valued around 10 million baht, seized on Thai train
- Business3 days ago
Thai car production hits 30 year low
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya massage shops petition government to be allowed to reopen
- Bangkok4 days ago
‘New normal’ seen in shopping malls across Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bars, nightlife venues may reopen early to mid-June if virus remains in check
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
State of emergency likely to remain through June
- South3 days ago
Officers demand 5 million baht bribe, hundreds riot – VIDEO