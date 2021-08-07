Connect with us

Workers still locked up in Thai construction ‘camps’ | VIDEO

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Tim Newton speaks to Shaun Stenning from 5 Star Marine and One Phuket outside a worker camp and constructions site in Kathu, Phuket. The situation is just a small part of a nationwide situation where 80,000 – 100,000 mostly migrant workers are virtually imprisoned in their construction sites. We get to the issues and the work being done by people to relieve the acute stress for these workers at this time.

(Was very loud standing on the side of the main road. We apologise for the slight distortion in the sound. We also had ‘eyes’ on us which caused us to rush the interview.)

NOTE: A lot of the video was not from the worker camps but representative of a lot of the work being done to relieve the stress of people who are barely able to support themselves at this time.

 

