Wednesday Covid Update: 20,515 new cases and 312 deaths

20,515 new Covid-19 cases and 312 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the latest and most severe wave of the virus, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported a total of 940,094 Covid-19 cases.

There are now 207,553 active cases, a decline over the past several days. Since yesterday’s count, there have been 22,682 recoveries from the coronavirus.

Out of the new cases reported today, 248 were found in correctional facilities. Over the past several months, more than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19.

Other updates…

The CCSA approved the procurement of 32 million more doses of Covid-19 vaccines including 12 million doses of Sinovac and 10 million doses of Pfizer, according to the Thai government’s news bureau.

Tight restrictions including curfews and closures in “dark red” zones have been extended until the end of the month. The CCSA made a slight revision to the order for “dark red” zones like Bangkok, allowing banks and financial institutions in shopping centres to open.

