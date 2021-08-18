Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Wednesday Covid Update: 20,515 new cases and 312 deaths

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

20,515 new Covid-19 cases and 312 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the latest and most severe wave of the virus, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported a total of 940,094 Covid-19 cases.

There are now 207,553 active cases, a decline over the past several days. Since yesterday’s count, there have been 22,682 recoveries from the coronavirus.

Out of the new cases reported today, 248 were found in correctional facilities. Over the past several months, more than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19.

Other updates…

  • The CCSA approved the procurement of 32 million more doses of Covid-19 vaccines including 12 million doses of Sinovac and 10 million doses of Pfizer, according to the Thai government’s news bureau.
  • Tight restrictions including curfews and closures in “dark red” zones have been extended until the end of the month. The CCSA made a slight revision to the order for “dark red” zones like Bangkok, allowing banks and financial institutions in shopping centres to open.

Wednesday Covid Update: 20,515 new cases and 312 deaths | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)25 seconds ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 20,515 new cases and 312 deaths
Coronavirus Vaccines24 mins ago

Cabinet approves 9.3 billion baht for procurement of Pfizer doses
Best of12 hours ago

Awesome places to visit in Northern Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand15 hours ago

Royal Thai Police issue warning on scams and online threats
Thailand15 hours ago

Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 7+7 approved for Phuket, new record Covid deaths | August 17
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides16 hours ago

Top 10 attractions to visit in Thailand according to locals
World17 hours ago

Saint-Tropez wildfire forces thousands to leave French resort hotspot
Best of17 hours ago

Fun activities to do in Koh Lanta, Thailand
Thailand17 hours ago

Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Best of18 hours ago

Top 5 things to do in Khao Yai National Park
Crime18 hours ago

Thousands of sex toys valued at 3 million baht seized by police
Thailand19 hours ago

Man believes 2 prostitutes stole necklace off him in Pattaya
Thailand20 hours ago

Officers at Phuket checkpoint to screen Thais for outstanding warrants
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending