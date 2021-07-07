Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 6,519 new cases; provincial totals

6,519 new Covid-19 cases and 54 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported 301,172 total cases. The latest and most severe wave of the virus has accounted for 272,309 of those infections.

Thailand now has 67,614 active Covid-19 cases. Of the patients being treated for the coronavirus, 2,496 are in critical condition. 676 of the ICU patients are on ventilators to treat serious respiratory symptoms. The number of patients in critical condition has been on an upward trend and the CCSA expects the number to continue to increase with the spread of the Delta variant, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Information News Division director Pensom Lertsithichai, who gave the daily CCSA report in English.

“What we are experiencing now in Thailand is the rapid spread of the Delta strain.”

Of the 54 fatalities recorded by the CCSA today, which raised the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 2,293, the median age of the deceased patients is 69. The CCSA spokesperson commented on the growing fatality rate and the trend of deaths increasing among elderly patients, adding that many had contracted the virus from family members or when visiting crowded places like markets or places of worship. She said people should continue to maintain a social distance, even when around family members, and wear face masks.

“Even among family members in casual settings, we cannot let our guards down.”

In Bangkok, the epicentre in the latest wave of infections, 1,549 new cases were reported today. Health officials are currently monitoring more than 100 Covid-19 clusters in the capital. Most clusters continue to be found in factories.

More than 300 cases in other provinces involve people who had travelled from Bangkok. The spokesperson says the CCSA “strongly discourages” people from travelling to other provinces during this time.

Cases remain high in provinces surrounding the capital with 548 new cases in Samut Prakan, 434 in Samut Sakhon, 266 in Nakhon Pathom, 252 in Chachoengsao, and 235 in Nonthaburi. There were also 262 new cases reported in Chon Buri and 252 in Chachoengsao.

Out of the new cases, 55 were reported in correctional facilities, a decline over the past few weeks. In the latest wave of infections, more than 30,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

