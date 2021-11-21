Vaccine side effects fund has paid out 621 million baht

The program to pay financial compensation for anyone with mild or severe side effects after getting a Covid-19 vaccine has now paid out 621 million baht to 6,177 recipients. The National Health Security Office is responsible for the remedial assistance program that pays out up to 100,000 baht for mild side effects and up to 400,000 baht for side effects that lead to disability or death.

The NHSO programme to compensate negative effects of vaccination was created in an attempt to battle vaccine hesitance and instil confidence in people who feared getting a vaccine could harm them. Knowing they can get financial compensation if they get sick from a vaccine reassured many to get their inoculation.

Of the 9,245 people who have applied for compensation, 6,177 were confirmed eligible for financial assistance. Another 1,569 cases are still pending, awaiting a decision on if they are eligible for a payout or not. The eligible patients received a total of 621 million baht, which averages out to 100,534 baht per person.

The most applications for financial payouts in the vaccine program were from Bangkok so far. Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani were the next most popular provinces for requesting compensation for vaccine side effects. 46% of the people who requested assistance were part of the gold-card universal health care system, while 27% were members of the social security programme. The remaining 27% were state officials.

A panel of experts and civic groups assess the applications received to determine eligibility. Anyone who has been affected negatively by vaccination can apply for compensation by visiting NHSO branches, provincial health offices, or wherever they received their shots. Claims must be submitted within 2 years of the side effects being discovered.

The NHSO said that 1,296 people were compensated up to 400,000 baht after vaccines left them disabled or dead, though they did not specify an individual figure for the number of deaths. 4,770 people were compensated up to 100,000 baht for mild side effects. The main side effects people suffered were nausea, breathing difficulties, fever, chest pain, weak legs and arms, and phylaxis shock.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

