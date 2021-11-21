Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Vaccine side effects fund has paid out 621 million baht

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 621 million baht has been paid out for vaccine side effects. (via Holger Matthes/Flickr)
image
image

The program to pay financial compensation for anyone with mild or severe side effects after getting a Covid-19 vaccine has now paid out 621 million baht to 6,177 recipients. The National Health Security Office is responsible for the remedial assistance program that pays out up to 100,000 baht for mild side effects and up to 400,000 baht for side effects that lead to disability or death.

The NHSO programme to compensate negative effects of vaccination was created in an attempt to battle vaccine hesitance and instil confidence in people who feared getting a vaccine could harm them. Knowing they can get financial compensation if they get sick from a vaccine reassured many to get their inoculation.

Of the 9,245 people who have applied for compensation, 6,177 were confirmed eligible for financial assistance. Another 1,569 cases are still pending, awaiting a decision on if they are eligible for a payout or not. The eligible patients received a total of 621 million baht, which averages out to 100,534 baht per person.

The most applications for financial payouts in the vaccine program were from Bangkok so far. Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani were the next most popular provinces for requesting compensation for vaccine side effects. 46% of the people who requested assistance were part of the gold-card universal health care system, while 27% were members of the social security programme. The remaining 27% were state officials.

A panel of experts and civic groups assess the applications received to determine eligibility. Anyone who has been affected negatively by vaccination can apply for compensation by visiting NHSO branches, provincial health offices, or wherever they received their shots. Claims must be submitted within 2 years of the side effects being discovered.

The NHSO said that 1,296 people were compensated up to 400,000 baht after vaccines left them disabled or dead, though they did not specify an individual figure for the number of deaths. 4,770 people were compensated up to 100,000 baht for mild side effects. The main side effects people suffered were nausea, breathing difficulties, fever, chest pain, weak legs and arms, and phylaxis shock.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 mins ago

Vaccine side effects fund has paid out 621 million baht
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Next CCSA meeting will discuss opening nightlife businesses sooner
Technology15 hours ago

Free NFTs! Art project website releases thousands of NFTs
Sponsored2 days ago

CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Economy16 hours ago

Chamber of Commerce proposes familiar plans for the economy
Crime17 hours ago

Thai man arrested for alleged rape, drowning, burning Burmese woman
Bangkok18 hours ago

Wat Arsasongkhram used flood waters to celebrate Loy Krathong
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand18 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 53 deaths, vaccinations, provincial totals
Transport21 hours ago

Racing in Thailand: all about Pattaya’s Bira Circuit
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Austria to enter lockdown Monday, Germany may follow
Tourism24 hours ago

TAT: 400,000 tourist in 2021, 18 million in 2022 worth 1 trillion
Tourism24 hours ago

TAT touts another rosy outlook for 2022 arrivals into Thailand – VIDEOS
Education2 days ago

How China’s private tutoring regulations are affecting online teachers
Thailand2 days ago

PM Prayut holds unscheduled meeting with US CIA head
Crime2 days ago

Police “Joe Ferrari” torture case in court today, main charges denied
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending