US announces temporary ban on flights coming from Europe | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
US announces temporary ban on flights coming from Europe
The US President Donald Trump has announced today a month-long suspension for travellers out of Europe. The only exception if people travelling from the UK to the US.
In an official televised address to the US TV audience from the White House, President Trump noted he was overseeing “the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history.”
The travel ban starts tomorrow night (Friday). Yesterday the World Health Organisation announced that the Covid-19 coronavirus has been upgraded to a designation of ‘pandemic’.
The move will have profound consequences for airlines travelling between the US and Europe as well as travel companies. The US President is expected to outline some financial and tax relief those industries.
“Europe is having a tough time right now with the virus. And we’ll be making various decisions.”
In his address he also confirmed an earlier Facebook post, reporting that US actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus whilst visiting Australia.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Worst case scenario – Thailand loses 10 million tourists this year
Thailand’s tourist industry could be decimated in the wake of the world coronavirus outbreak. Tourism accounts for an estimated 16% of Thailand’s total GDP.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand governor, Yutthasak Supasorn, says that, in a worst case scenario, Thailand could bleed 10 million of it’s projected 40 million tourist arrivals this year. He says his estimates were based on whether “the Covid-19 outbreak is not contained soon”.
“In the worst case, the number could fall to 30 million foreign tourists or about 10 million lower than last year.
From January 25 – February 29, the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand decreased by 40% compared to the same period last year. Not surprisingly, 81% of the drop was the Chinese tourist market.
“As for revenue from foreign tourists, we estimate 1.5 billion baht this year, or about three-quarters of last year’s total revenue.”
Speaking to the media, the TAT governor remained upbeat about the country’s prospects to recover from the affects of the outbreak on Thailand’s tourism.
“We believe that the outbreak could be controlled by the end of March, which means April could be the lowest point for foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand.”
“After that the number will start growing again by July. However, if the lowest point is delayed to May, it would take at least three months or until September to see an increase in the number of tourists again,” according to reports in The Nation.
Governor Yutthasak added, that by the end of this week, TAT should have a conclusion on whether it should organise any official activities for this year’s Songkran Festival.
“We will discuss with the private sector soon as there are public concerns about Covid-19 spreading by throwing water,. However, we still believe that the festival can be held by adjusting the form and focus on cultural aspects of Songkran.”
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Top of the Gulf Regatta cancelled over virus fears
Adding to a rapidly growing list, including Songkran celebrations around the nation, and dealing yet another blow to Thailand’s reeling tourism sector, the Top of the Gulf Regatta has become the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus threat.
Organisers Ocean Marina announced yesterday that this year’s race is cancelled. The Regatta was scheduled to run from May 1-5. The official announcement from Ocean Marina’s Top of the Gulf website read as below:
Important Announcement
In light of the current Coronavirus situation, the Top of the Gulf Regatta Committee have decided to reschedule the 2020 regatta. The dates for the next regatta will be 30th April to 5th May 2021.
This decision has not been taken lightly. With existing and possible Governmental decisions both here and abroad that could affect travel for overseas participants, and having taken into account recent communications with sailors, partners and stakeholders, we feel the decision to reschedule is the correct action.
We hope that you understand our position in this situation and look forward to your continued support and participation in 2021. All future communications will be made on the official website and/ or through the regatta’s official social media channels. Thank you for your understanding.
For more information, please email info@topofthegulfregatta.com.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand said on Monday that the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand may fall by 6 million this year to 33.8 million, the lowest in four years, due to growing fears over the coronavirus outbreak,
SOURCE: topofthegulfregatta.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Thailand’s Koh Phangan full moon party cancelled
…until further notice.
The next Full Moon Party, scheduled for March 8, has been cancelled. The memo from the Mayor of Koh Phangan says that the hugely popular monthly party has been cancelled due to fears associated with the Covid-19 virus. The memo also says that there will no further monthly parties until fears over the outbreak pass.
The cancellation of next week’s party will add another challenge to Thailand’s tourism which has been hi hard in the past month as fears over travel and the coronavirus start biting. Tourism provides an estimated 18% of the Thailand’s GDP.
The first Full Moon Party was originally a once-off thank you party at Paradise Bungalows on the beach in 1983 for about 20–30 travellers. There remains a certain level of dispute about the party’s origins but this one has ‘stuck’ and become at least a reliable urban folklore about the party origins.
The parties then gained fame through word of mouth throughout the 80s and 90s, and the event now draws a crowd of about 8,000 – 30,000 every full moon evening (roughly once a month). The parties are an all-night affair with party-goers hoping to make it through to the next morning (with assistance from dubious cocktails mostly hawked around in small buckets).
Haad Rin has two main beaches – Sunset Beach to the south and the larger Sunrise Beach to the north. The Full Moon Party takes place on Sunrise Beach. The bars along the Sunrise Beach stretch of Haad Rin remain open and are rigged up with massive sound systems blaring out dance music unter the wee, small hours. The modern event has become a right-of-passage for the world’s young backpackers visiting Southeast Asia.
Plenty of copy-cat full moon parties have started around the world since the huge popularity of the Koh Phangan event.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
South Korea issues travel advisory for Thailand
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Coronavirus UPDATE: Chinese keep arriving in Thailand, UK man spreads virus to 11 others
Businessman murdered in front of family in southern Thailand
Thai stocks tumbles, SET drops nearly 6%
Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri – VIDEO
US announces temporary ban on flights coming from Europe
Covid-19 now a world pandemic, World Health Organisation
6 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 59 people
Thailand News Today, Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
“My experiences with Coronavirus in Bangkok”
A few more flight cancellations and K-Pop curtailed
400 billion baht stimulus announced to boost Thai economy
Cooking with Bibi – let’s make papaya salad (somtam)
Violette Wautier new release “Brassac”
Three new coronavirus cases raises Thailand total to 53
Police intercept huge meth shipment and a tonne of marijuana
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus4 days ago
59 “little ghosts” quarantined at Chon Buri naval base
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Thais returning from South Korea ignoring quarantine “recommendation”
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Two more Thai coronavirus patients recover, are discharged
- Coronavirus4 days ago
7 dead, dozens trapped in China quarantine hotel collapse
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Covid-19 coronavirus UPDATE – Italian lockdown, US surge in cases, death rate up to 3.4%
- Coronavirus4 days ago
80 Thai workers returning from South Korea escape airport, search underway
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Yala judge’s suicide letter forces spotlight on independence of the Thai judiciary