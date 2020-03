US announces temporary ban on flights coming from Europe | The Thaiger

The US President Donald Trump has announced today a month-long suspension for travellers out of Europe. The only exception if people travelling from the UK to the US.

In an official televised address to the US TV audience from the White House, President Trump noted he was overseeing “the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history.”

The travel ban starts tomorrow night (Friday). Yesterday the World Health Organisation announced that the Covid-19 coronavirus has been upgraded to a designation of ‘pandemic’.

The move will have profound consequences for airlines travelling between the US and Europe as well as travel companies. The US President is expected to outline some financial and tax relief those industries.

“Europe is having a tough time right now with the virus. And we’ll be making various decisions.”

In his address he also confirmed an earlier Facebook post, reporting that US actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus whilst visiting Australia.

