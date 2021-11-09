Tuesday Covid Update: 6,904 new cases and 61 deaths

6,904 new Covid-19 cases and 61 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 8,024 recoveries. There are now 97,244 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

In the latest and most severe wave of the virus, first recorded on April 1, the the CCSA has reported a total of 1,953,632 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases reported today, 258 were found in correctional facilities. More than 75,000 inmates in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be released this afternoon.

