Thailand

Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17

The Thaiger

Published 

8 hours ago

 on 

Healthcare leader predicts 200,000 people could be infected with Covid-19

Despite the relatively low number of new coronavirus cases in Thailand, hospitals are already reaching capacity in dealing with patients that need ICU treatment and ventilators… this from Boon Vanasin, chairman of Thonburi Healthcare Group.

He claims that the three main hospitals in Bangkok specialising in Covid-19 treatment are already full, even university hospitals in Bangkok are full.

He estimates the actual number of infections at as much as 40 times higher than reported, as 80% of people with the virus do not show symptoms. This means about 200,000 people could have the virus and not know it. 

PM offers apology for “confusion” over 5,000 baht handouts

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has come out and apologised to Thais for the national stuff-up surrounding the 5,000 baht handouts.

The monthly handouts were for “informal” workers affected by the Covid-19 crisis. There has been conflicting information, extensions, denials and general confusion surrounding the stimulus package. This week rejected Thais fronted up to the Finance Ministry waving protest signs and their bottoms at surprised ministry officials.

Yesterday the PM offered a public apology for the government’s “miscommunication” and assured the nation that the government is doing its best to help all affected groups.

Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving

A video from some walkers who stumbled into the mostly abandoned Phuket Zoo has gone viral. It painted a desparate scene of despair for the remaining animals.

Edwin Wiek, Founder at People & Animals Thailand, warned people who were fundraising to try and save the animals that they have no legal access to the tigers or can be involved the rescue of the tigers or other animals. Authorities are checking on the tigers and other wildlife today but have said they will not confiscate or ask for a hand over. The zoo’s owners say they will keep the tigers for a newly built zoo on Phuket.

Pattaya irons out the wrinkles at checkpoints

After some major traffic snarls during the initial implementation of restricted movement in and out of Pattaya, the wrinkles have been ironed out and the lockdown is now flowing smoothly, according to both officials and locals. An inspection by the Pattaya mayor has revealed no congestion issues and minimal waiting times for cars, trucks and motorbikes. 

If an individual is found with a high temperature they are sent to Bang Lamung Hospital to receive further testing and care.

Thai airlines have their hands out for an extra 8.8 billion baht

The Cabinet approved loans totalling 16 billion bath on March 26 for 7 Thai airlines who had endured a negative impact, or a complete collapse, from the Covid-19 pandemic. But that wasn’t enough.

Now the Thai aviation industry says they want another 8 billion baht of government low-interest loans up to 24.15 billion baht.

A total of 8 airlines have joined together to apply for the loan by sending a letter to the Ministry of Finance looking for a raise in the original loan. 

The airlines have asked for an interest rate of 2% over a period of five years, with the first payment of principal and interest scheduled for January next year. They claim that they need the government help so they can retain an estimated 30,000 Thai employees.

Thunderstorms in the South, heatwave in the North

Scorchers in the north and thunderstorms in the south. That’s the forecast as the south-westerly monsoon is on the way.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Postcards from Thais struggling through the Covid-19 crisis

Anukul

Published

10 hours ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

PHOTO: thisrupt.co

Thai citizens throughout the Kingdom have been struggling to earn enough money to survive as the government continues to enforce new measures of the state of emergency to reduce Covid-19 infections. Here are some opinions of local Thai citizens collected by the Bangkok Post.

• Kanchanaburi province (west coast of Thailand) was a popular tourist attraction where people who wanted to see Thailand’s historical events, but many of those who depended on tourism are now struggling. The historical Burma Railway bridge over the Kwai Yai River in Kanchanaburi has now been silent after tourists and vendors chose to stay home.

• Lottery vendors are currently earning as little as 80 baht per day despite attempting to sell tickets in areas that used to attract visitors. The Government Lottery Office has also postponed its April 1 draw to May 16, making it even harder for local lottery vendors trying to make ends meet. A source reports that lottery vendors used to earn at least 1,000 baht each day.

• Being aware of the current situation, some citizens have organised themselves to help people most affected by distributing meals for free. One group who calls itself ‘Muang Kan Volunteers’ has been providing 500 meal packages per day and including masks and hand sanitiser for those who can not afford to feed themselves at the moment.

• In Chai Nat (north of Bangkok), Suparat Nilrasamee, a trader who used to sell somtam (papaya salad) in Hankha district, was disappointed she did not qualify for the government’s 5,000-baht payouts due to miscommunication during the application process. Ms Suparat said her somtam business has been passed down through generations, but the government classified her as an agriculture agent. She says she is disappointed the government can disburse money to those who dismiss the aid as “small change”, while those who need to buy milk powder for infants were rejected.

• CCTV footage showed a young couple and their child riding a motorbike and snatching six eggs worth 57 baht while the stall owner was not looking. Komsan Rasrima (owner of the stall), then put up a sign asking the couple to stop stealing and ask him for the eggs instead, which he was happy to give away.

• In Trat (boarding Cambodia), farmers are reporting a huge fall in rambutan prices. Pornladda Niangnim, a rambutan farmer, says she has had to also deal with wild elephants damaging her crops. She says the price of rambutans has dropped to only 20 baht per kilogram, forcing her to take on debt to save her business.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Government proposes plans on how to stablise Thailand's GDP

Anukul

Published

13 hours ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

FILE PHOTO: Thai Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana - mof.go.th

In a bid to tackle the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Thai economy, a proposal has been put forward by the Government’s Monetary and Fiscal Committee to preserve the ratio of public debt to gross domestic product by raising the budget cap and/or adjusting debt settlements.

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana says “after a meeting with the committee yesterday, they have come with a move to ensure the country is financially strong to handle the crisis, the public debt to GDP ratio has to be maintained at 60%, despite the issuing of a Royal Decree authorising the Finance Ministry to get a 1 trillion baht credit limit.”

“The credit limit, which has not yet been implemented or approved, will allow the evaluation of figures periodically once the amount has been borrowed.”

“Loans will be gradually implemented by the Public Debt Management Office. These loans will be taken from financial institutions both within and outside the country. They can also be raised from the sale of bonds to the public.”

Director of Thailand’s Budget Bureau, Dechapiwat na Songkhla, says…

“The meeting considered adjusting the national budget in two parts.”

  1. The ratio of the central budget to the annual budget should be adjusted from 3.5% to 7.5% for the fiscal year of 2020-2021 in line with the 2020 Budget Expenses Act, which is currently being prepared. Under this, funds from different ministries will be transferred to boost the central budget by 80 billion baht to 100 billion baht.
  2. The portion for the repayment of loans, originally set at 2.5% of the total budget, should be adjusted to 1.5%. It is expected that this reduction will boost the 2020 budget by another 30 billion baht. “The prime minister has signed a draft notification for the State Finance and Finance Policy Committee to adjust the budget allocations and is waiting for it to be announced in the Royal Gazette before enforcement.”

“The budget transfer act will be considered at the next Cabinet meeting on April 21 at their weekly meeting and should be signed of at the end of May.”

As for budget adjustments for the 2021 fiscal year, the Budget Bureau is scheduled to deliver details of changes by April 22.

“According to the draft on fiscal 2021, 350 billion baht will be allocated to the Public Health Ministry. If there is a chance of reallocating 31 billion baht from the central budget, then an additional 10 billion baht will be given to the Public Health Ministry to spend on boosting the morale of doctors as well as procuring additional equipment.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Weather

Thunderstorms in the South, heatwave in the North

Sean Kelly

Published

15 hours ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

PHOTO: Admittedly over-dramatic! - Sky News

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast for today says that “a thermal low will blanket northern Thailand while winds from the south and southeast will bring humidity to the lower North, the Northeast, the Central and Eastern regions (forecasts for Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Phuket below). Weather continues to be humid and unsettled in the south as the south-westerly monsoon starts to build strength.

“The combination of the thermal low and humidity will result in hot to very hot conditions in the greater North while thundershowers are likely in the lower North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East regions. The department has advised people to be prepared for potentially severe weather.”

The Meteorological outlook for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northern region:

Hot to very hot in some areas with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 21-25 degrees Celsius and highs of 37-41 °C.

Northeastern region:

Hot with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-26°C and highs of 36-38.

Central region:

Hot to very hot with Isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperature lows of 25-28°C, highs of 37-41.

Eastern region:Hot with thundershowers in 20% of the areas; lows of 24-28°C, highs of 33-38; waves a metre high, and higher offshore.

Southern region (east coast):

Thundershowers in 40% of the areas; lows of 23-26°C, highs of 32-36; waves 1-2 metres high.

Southern region (west coast):

Thundershowers in 40% of the areas; lows of 23-27 °C, highs of 34-33; waves a meter high, higher than a metre offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas:

Hot with thundershowers in 20% of the areas; lows of 26-27°C, highs of 36-38 degrees Celsius.

SOURCE: The Nation

Forecast for Chiang Mai…

Forecast for Phuket…

Forecast for Phuket…

Continue Reading
