Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thursday Covid Update: 6,901 new cases; provincial totals

Thaiger

Published

 on 

image
image

55 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 20,254 with 20,160 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 6,901 new Covid-19 cases and 7,556 recoveries. There are now 90,672 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 144 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,044,125 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,015,262 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 86,890,826 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 301,736 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 462,429 received their second dose, and 55,154 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Thursday Covid Update: 6,901 new cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerThursday Covid Update: 6,901 new cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerThursday Covid Update: 6,901 new cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerThursday Covid Update: 6,901 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thailand aims for 65 million Covid-19 vaccines for next year
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Same sex marriage not allowed in Thailand, Push for vaccination | Nov 18
News3 hours ago

Loy Krathong in Bangkok: Proof of vaccination or ATK test required
Sponsored1 day ago

Stunning new senior school opens at Shrewsbury, riverside – Thailand’s leading international school

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Hua Hin3 hours ago

Of 100,000 predicted for 2021, Hua Hin has seen 56 tourists
Thailand3 hours ago

Pro-monarchy academic says lèse majesté law needs to be more clear
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 6,901 new cases; provincial totals
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism4 hours ago

“Visit Thailand Year 2022” tourism campaign launching
Video5 hours ago

3 easy steps to make a Krathong for the Loy Krathong Festival
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid-19 falling, even in Deep South, but still dire in Chiang Mai
Southeast Asia5 hours ago

First international tourist group arrives in Vietnam since start of the pandemic
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai authorities issue warning on Trang temple’s cryptocurrency
Cambodia6 hours ago

Phnom Penh governor says public must follow Covid-19 measures during Cambodia’s water festival
Thailand6 hours ago

Loy Krathong Festival, Spy Cameras, Thailand the leading country in Asia? | Thaiger Bites | Ep.63
Thailand6 hours ago

Constitutional Court ruling on marriage a setback for same-sex couples
Property7 hours ago

Thailand’s property market slated to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending