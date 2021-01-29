Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s immunisation plan might be delayed, EU threatens ban on vaccine exports
Thailand plans to receive the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines within the next couple of weeks, but the mass immunisation campaign might be put on hold due to possible restrictions on exports from the European Union.
The EU warned pharmaceutical companies, like AstraZeneca, that they would take legal action and possibly block exports if the drugmakers do not deliver shots that were secured by the Western countries.
The Thai government had earlier announced that February 14 would be the first day of vaccinations. At yesterday’s National Vaccine Committee meeting, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said it’s not clear when the first batch of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive, but added that he still expects the vaccine to arrive within the next month.
If the EU decides to block exports of the vaccine, which is being made in Italy, Thailand may have to wait until June, according to Anutin. In a contract with the Thai government, AstraZeneca agreed to deliver the complete order of vaccines by June. Thailand has secured 26 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and recently reserved another 35 million doses.
“Thailand has requested an amendment to the contract to deliver the first lot of 50,000 doses, and then another 100,000 doses.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Reuters
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 802 new Covid-19 cases
802 new Covid-19 cases were detected today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 5,551 active cases. The CCSA has reported a total of 17,023 cases and 76 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.
Most of the cases were found in active case finding, which was rolled out in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the new wave of infections. The majority of cases are asymptomatic. The province has set up various field hospitals to treat the patients and contain the virus.
Out of the 802 cases, 692 cases were detected in proactive testing, 89 were local transmissions and 21 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from abroad.
SOURCE: CCSA | National News Bureau of Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Study claims Covid-19 can negatively impact a man’s sperm, experts are skeptical
A Covid-19 infection could negatively impact the quality of a man’s sperm, potentially affecting fertility, according to a study published in the journal Reproduction. But some experts are skeptical and have criticised the study, one saying any virus can temporarily cause a drop in sperm count.
The study claims a coronavirus infection can cause impairments to a man’s semen. German researchers say those with Covid-19 had a change in sperm concentration, shape and mobility as well as inflammation and oxidative stress in the sperm cells. Those with more severe Covid-19 infections had the most changes to their sperm, according to the study.
“This report provides the first direct evidence to date that COVID-19 infection impairs semen quality and male reproductive potential.”
The study by Justus Liebig University Giessen in Germany examined the sperm of 84 fertile men with Covid-19 and 105 fertile men without the virus. Their semen was analysed every 10 days over the course of a 60 day trial. Lead researcher and doctoral student Behzad Hajizadeh Maleki says the more severe the Covid-19 infection, the more changes there were to the sperm.
“These effects on sperm cells are associated with lower sperm quality and reduced fertility potential. Although these effects tended to improve over time, they remained significantly and abnormally higher in the Covid-19 patients, and the magnitude of these changes were also related to disease severity.”
But catching other viruses, like the flu, can also cause a temporary drop in sperm, sometimes for a few months, according to consultant in reproductive endocrinology and andrology at Imperial College London, Channa Jayasena.
“This makes it difficult to work out how much of the reductions observed in this study were specific to Covid-19 rather than just from being ill.”
A professor of andrology at the UK’s University of Sheffield in South Yorkshire, Allan Pacey, told CNN that he has reviewed numerous studies on the subject and says “any measurable effect of coronavirus on male fertility was probably only slight and temporary.”
SOURCE: CNN
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Germany advises AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine only be given to adults under 65
German officials advise that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should only be administered to people between the ages of 18 and 64. The recommendation follows reports that the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University, has an efficacy less than 10% in those over 65 years old. The pharmaceutical firm shot down the claims saying the reports are “completely incorrect.”
Germany’s vaccine committee revised its vaccine recommendation, saying it should only be given to adults under 65. The committee said there is a lack of sufficient data regarding the vaccine for older age groups. The European Medicines Agency is set to make a decision on whether to approve the vaccine today.
“There are currently insufficient data available to assess the vaccine efficacy from 65 years of age… The AstraZeneca vaccine, unlike the mRNA vaccines, should only be offered to people aged 18-64 years at each stage.”
In a previous report, AstraZeneca released a statement saying the reports of the low efficacy rate for the elderly are “completely incorrect.”
“In November, we published data in The Lancet demonstrating that older adults showed strong immune responses to the vaccine, with 100% of older adults generating spike-specific antibodies after the second dose.”
Thailand
Thailand has secured 26 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and recently reserved another 35 million doses. The Thai firm Siam Bioscience will produce the vaccine locally.
The first phase of vaccinations is set to start next month. The Thai government has approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use and Thailand is set to receive the first 50,000 doses next month.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that 19 million people will be injected with the vaccine during the first phase, said to start next month. He says 11 million of those people will be over the age of 60.
SOURCE: Reuters
Ray
Friday, January 29, 2021 at 3:53 pm
Probably the Brits and Israel are to blame. The Eu has funded Astra-Zenica but it looks like they sold part of the allocated batches for the EU to the UK and Israel at higher prices. This is speculation at the moment but Astra-Zenica doesn’t want to give any production and sales data to the EU. This angers me too because I was supposed to vaccinated in March -April with this vaccine but now it is unclear. If the EU is going to block the export they do this to secure their allocated batches.