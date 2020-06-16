Thailand disease expert says salmon cannot be infected with Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand disease expert says salmon cannot be infected with Covid-19
Fish lovers can relax, says the deputy director-general of Thailand’s Disease Control Department. “It is not possible for salmon to be contaminated with Covid-19.: Dr. Thanarak Palipat’s reassurance comes amid reports that chopping boards used for imported salmon at a market in China could carry the virus.
Beijing’s Xinfadi Market is at the centre of a new Covid-19 outbreak, with the Chinese capital recording 106 new cases since last Thursday. However, Dr. Thanarak says he doesn’t believe it’s possible for the salmon itself to be contaminated with the virus.
“We have not studied the case in detail, but we believe salmon cannot be contaminated with the Covid-19 virus. We believe that the sellers contracted Covid-19 from their cutting boards.”
However, a report in Nation Thailand quotes Dr. Thanarak as saying the Disease Control Department has always cautioned against eating raw meat or fish, warning that it could carry other germs.
“We always emphasised that people eat hot, cooked food and use a serving spoon while eating. We also advise that vegetables and fruits be washed before they are eaten.”
Aviation authorities to talk about the return of international flights, business trips first
Aviation authorities will talk to international airlines today about resuming flights into Thailand. So far, business trips will be allowed first and tourists from low-risk countries while be allowed later. More details about the re-opening of Thailand’s borders will be discussed at a CCSA meeting tomorrow.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, or CAAT, will discuss safety measures to prevent the return of the coronavirus such as a social distancing seating arrangements and special guidelines for inflight food services. Airplanes may also need to have quarantine areas in case a passenger is sick.
The first wave of travellers will those entering the country for business purposes. The second wave will be tourists under the “travel bubble” scheme which would allow foreigners from low-risk countries to visit limited destinations in Thailand. The CAAT director-general told the Bangkok Post that he does not expect the travel bubble to be ready by next month.
Countries, considered low risk, and potential reciprocal travel bubble partners, could be Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, even Singapore or China. But no details have been officially announced.
All recent new infections of the coronavirus have been from Thais returning from overseas.
Government reticent to re-open Thai entertainment after new Covid cases hit Japanese nightlife
The Thai government says it still has some concerns about reopening the country’s nightlife after a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus in Japan was linked to entertainment venues in Tokyo. The spokesman for the government’s Covid-19 task force, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin says the Japanese outbreak, and a prior, similar outbreak in South Korea’s clubs, is the reason Thailand’s bars and nightlife venues remain shuttered following the latest easing of restrictions.
On Sunday, Tokyo authorities reported 47 new cases of the virus, the highest number since May 5. 18 of those could be tracked to entertainment venues in the city. Yesterday, a further 48 cases were confirmed in Japan, with 20 linked to nightlife establishments. Japan’s bars and karaoke lounges remain open, with larger venues such as nightclubs still set to open on Friday.
A report in The Pattaya News says officials in the Japanese capital are urging employees of entertainment venues to get themselves tested regularly and take appropriate action to self-isolate should they test positive. The Japanese government also says it has no intention of shutting down the country’s nightlife once more.
The Thai government will no doubt be watching the situation in Japan, and in other nations where nightlife venues are opening up, with developments there likely to influence any decisions on reopening Thai nightlife.
However, not all are in agreement that what is happening in Japan could happen here. In particular, the powerful Thai Alcoholic Beverage Association insists Thailand cannot be compared to places like South Korea and Japan as neither of those countries had gone 3 consecutive weeks without a new case of the virus, as Thailand has now done. Furthermore, thanks to its total lock-down, the city of Pattaya, renowned for its vibrant nightlife, has not reported a confirmed case of Covid-19 in months.
Dr. Taweesin says the government will consider Thailand's nightlife in any further decisions it makes, particularly if the country manages to go 28 days without reporting a new case of the virus. This would equate to 2 incubation cycles and would fall next Monday, June 22.
Thailand enters Phase 4 of re-opening, curfew lifted
From today, 95% of Thailand’s businesses have been given permission to reopen as the country enters Phase 4 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. However, nightlife establishments such as pubs, bars and karaoke venues remain closed, and the ban on international arrivals remains in force, with exceptions for repatriated Thais. and foreigners who hold work permits.
The national curfew has been lifted and restaurants are once again allowed to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises.
The following venues are all permitted to reopen from today, but in many cases, it will be down to individual businesses to decide if they will do so…
• Conference and exhibition centres, venues that host training events or seminars, concert venues, cinemas, banqueting halls and dance halls. Strict social distancing rules must be adhered to, including up to 5 metres between concertgoers.
• Government buildings being used to host conferences and training events, again with social distancing rules.
• Schools that have fewer than 120 pupils. The reopening of government schools is planned for July 1.
• Amusement parks, water parks and playgrounds can reopen from today, with the exception of bouncy castles and ball pits. Sports venues can reopen but without spectators; events can be televised.
• For restaurants that sell alcohol, promotional events such as happy hours are not permitted, nor is the use of alcohol hostesses or “beer girls”.
• In terms of transport, buses are permitted to be up to 70% full and airlines are not required to leave every second seat empty, provided passengers wear masks for the duration of the flight.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
