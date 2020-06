Thailand disease expert says salmon cannot be infected with Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Fish lovers can relax, says the deputy director-general of Thailand’s Disease Control Department. “It is not possible for salmon to be contaminated with Covid-19.: Dr. Thanarak Palipat’s reassurance comes amid reports that chopping boards used for imported salmon at a market in China could carry the virus.

Beijing’s Xinfadi Market is at the centre of a new Covid-19 outbreak, with the Chinese capital recording 106 new cases since last Thursday. However, Dr. Thanarak says he doesn’t believe it’s possible for the salmon itself to be contaminated with the virus.

“We have not studied the case in detail, but we believe salmon cannot be contaminated with the Covid-19 virus. We believe that the sellers contracted Covid-19 from their cutting boards.”

However, a report in Nation Thailand quotes Dr. Thanarak as saying the Disease Control Department has always cautioned against eating raw meat or fish, warning that it could carry other germs.

“We always emphasised that people eat hot, cooked food and use a serving spoon while eating. We also advise that vegetables and fruits be washed before they are eaten.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

