Thai Health Minister says China, South Korea no longer virus hotspots | The Thaiger

Thai Health Minister says China, South Korea no longer virus hotspots

May Taylor

1 hour ago

Thai Health Minister says China, South Korea no longer virus hotspots
Alexandre Chambon on Unsplash
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has provisionally approved a suggestion from Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul that China and South Korea be removed from the list of Covid-19 “hotspots”. Nation Thailand reports that the number of confirmed cases in each country has now dropped into single digits and attempts are being made to re-establish economic and social ties between Thailand and the two countries.

However, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says these ties will be restored gradually and there will be no sudden return to freedom of movement for Chinese or South Korean citizens coming to Thailand, or any other country.

“The PM and the CCSA committee agreed with Anutin’s proposal. However, various steps must be taken carefully, especially those related to travelling abroad. If a country is removed from the list, we must manage access rather than allowing freedom of movement.”

The director general of the Department of Disease Control, Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoen, agrees that while it may be time to remove China and South Korea from the countries considered high-risk for Covid-19 transmission, doing so does not give carte blanche to citizens of those countries to enter Thailand, particularly while the Kingdom is under emergency decree.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

BTS and MRT roll out better preventative and social distancing measures

Anukul

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

BTS and MRT roll out better preventative and social distancing measures
PHOTO: thairath.co,th

Since there has been a lot of backlash and social media scuttlebutt about the lack of social distancing on MRT and BTS train systems, the MD of the Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company, Sombat Kitjalaksak, has moved to apply improved social distancing measures by prioritising access to services in the station, platform, train, both at normal times and rush hours, to prevent any further Covid-19 infection.

“The MRT will continue to emphasise and increase the strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. As people have begun to return to their normal life.”

From yesterday onwards, in the case of crowded passenger areas, there will be changes made to these 3 target areas…

  1. The entrance – exit of the station before entering the ticket sales area.
  2. Before entering the automatic ticket gate.
  3. Before entering the train

BTS and MRT roll out better preventative and social distancing measures | News by The Thaiger

Additional carriages have been added to transport commuters during the morning rush hour on the blue line, and the purple line in the evening rush hour to reduce passenger congestion as well.

The MRT will also increase cleaning operations by spraying disinfectant in the carriages at the terminal station during peak hours. For the inside of the stations additional alcohol gel stations have been added on every floor and the densely populated terminals will be cleaned during rush hours to keep the sanitary level up to standard.

BTS and MRT roll out better preventative and social distancing measures | News by The Thaiger

“MRT has taken many precaution measures to prevent the spread of germs, such as passengers wearing masks all the time. Temperature checks before entering every station throughout the day. Spacing at various points and inside the train at least 1 metre, cleaning the black plastic ticket-tokens, and adding an online top-up system to reduce the usage of cash.”

BTS and MRT roll out better preventative and social distancing measures | News by The Thaiger

However, BTS SkyTrain officials ask for cooperation for passengers to allow spare time for travelling.

“Clean hands with alcohol before and after entering the train system. For those who feel sick or have a fever, ask for cooperation to refrain from using public transportation.”

SOURCE: Thai Rath

Coronavirus Cruise Ships

Thousands of cruise ship crew stranded at sea

Jack Burton

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Thousands of cruise ship crew stranded at sea
PHOTO: Skift.com

Tens of thousands of cruise ship crew members remain stranded at sea, virtual prisoners on their ships with no clear end in sight as the Covid-19 coronavirus drags on around the globe. The cruise industry has been shuttered and shattered by the crisis, with onboard outbreaks, denial of port access and no clear idea of when guest will return and ships can sail again.

Many crew aren’t being paid because their contracts have ended. Some have no internet access; tensions are flaring; and some have even filed suit against their employers.

In March, US authorities issued a no-sail order as the virus crisis ramped up. Ships with passengers offloaded them, some more easily than others. According to the US Coast Guard, there are more than 100 ships carrying over 70,000 crew in or near US territorial waters or ports.

Caio Saldanha, a Brazilian DJ who works on a vessel which is in limbo somewhere between Florida and the Bahamas, shares a cabin with his 29 year old girlfriend Jessica Furlan, who hosted on-board activities for passengers. They have spent 3 weeks confined to the cabin, and stopped getting paid on April 24.

We are prisoners. I need help. We need help. We need to fight to go home.”

Those who keep the ships running – sailors, cleaners and cooks, for example – are still getting paid, but those whose jobs were to entertain passengers are out of luck, and employees who’ve completed their contracts are not getting paid either. The cruise lines provide room and board, but nothing more. Crew must pay for anything else, even toothpaste and soap. Some have to pay for internet access.

The major cruise lines stand accused of failing to do enough to get their staff home, ostensibly to save money on pricey charter flights, a claim the companies deny.

But not everyone is in a huge rush. Some crew members feel safer at sea and fear that all the publicity is going to hurt the companies that pay their bills.

A 42 year old South African food and beverage manager for Carnival says it’s is complex and very frustrating time for those that love their jobs.

“Keeping the crew on board was costing more than the charter flights would, and that it was simply very difficult to repatriate certain people to certain destinations.”

“That fault cannot lie with the cruise lines, it lies with bodies like the CDC.”

The Cruise Lines International Association told reporters that so far, there have been a total of 2,789 confirmed cases of Covid-19 onboard 33 cruise ships, among passengers and crew.

SOURCE: barrons.com

Pattaya

Pattaya’s beaches are still a ‘no go’ area this month

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Pattaya's beaches are still a 'no go' area this month
PHOTO: Pattaya City Law Enforcement/pattayacity2535

Don’t go to Pattaya’s beaches unless you’re willing go to jail or pay a hefty fine. Starting tomorrow, the city’s beaches will be closed until the rest of May in an effort to prevent socialising and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Pattaya’s police posted photos on Facebook of the taped-off beaches and warning signs.

“Those who try to access the beach could face a year in jail or an up to 100,000 baht fine. People and tourists are prohibited from gathering in the areas between 9am and 9pm during the three-week period.”

However, people are still allowed to walk and exercise on the sidewalks adjacent to the beaches. The closed beach areas include… Pattaya beach, Jomtien beach, Phra Thamnak beach, Cosy beach, Wong Amat beach, Krathing Rai beach, Lan Phor Na Kluea public park and the Bali Hai pier area.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Pattaya's beaches are still a 'no go' area this month | News by The Thaiger

