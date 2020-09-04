image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Singapore Yacht Show postpones yachting showcase again

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Singapore Yacht Show postpones yachting showcase again | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Singapore Yacht Show
    • follow us in feedly

In February this year, the Singapore Yacht Show was the first international yacht show to have to postpone its annual event, but the organising team and all its other stakeholders were optimistic that the worst of the newly-arrived Covid-19 pandemic would have gone away by October.

The Thailand Yacht Show and the Singapore Yacht Show are the biggest regional showcases of their kind and organised by Verventia.

Show organiser Verventia has always fully supported the Singapore government’s restrictions on staging large-scale events to ensure the safety of all its participants. Definitive approval to go ahead has not been given, and it is clear that there is a considerable risk that trade exhibitions will not yet be allowed to take place in Singapore in October.

With only six weeks to go, and in view of the scale of the logistical preparations necessary for building the show infrastructure and organising the arrival of all the yachts, the organisers have taken an early and responsible decision to postpone the 10th Anniversary edition of SYS to April 2021.

Verventia CEO, Andy Treadwell, said today: “It goes without saying that this is a hugely difficult decision to have had to take. All our exhibitors had accepted that a small local October boat show could actually have worked very well – the domestic market is currently very buoyant, as everybody suddenly wants to get out on the water!However, safety first, absolutely – we fully endorse the government’s caution and sense of public responsibility, whatever the financial consequences.”

“I would like to thank my team who continue to work so hard during this horribly tough period, and all of our wonderful exhibitors, sponsors, suppliers and other business partners who have always been and continue to be incredibly supportive. We will all pull together and plan for a bigger, better and safer Singapore Yacht Show than ever in April 2021.”

The 10th Anniversary edition of the Singapore Yacht Show will now take place from 22 – 25 April, 2021.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 case: 600 people facing quarantine

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

59 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Covid-19 case: 600 people facing quarantine | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

Hundreds may need to go into quarantine after they came in contact with a Bangkok DJ who recently tested positive for Covid-19. Health officials say around 600 people have been in close contact with the man and 78 people have been classified as “high risk” of being infected. Thailand went 100 days without a local transmission of the coronavirus. The 37 year old DJ was arrested last week on drug charges and tested positive for virus during a routine check at a Bangkok prison. All of the other recent cases of the coronavirus have been imported and detected during the […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

UPDATE: Local DJ Covid case, 3 pubs closed down for cleaning

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

UPDATE: Local DJ Covid case, 3 pubs closed down for cleaning | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Siam2Nite

UPDATE: 4 more Covid-19 cases today. 3 were new patients – Thais returning from overseas. The other 1 included in today’s tally is a prison inmate from Bangkok – his positive test has rattled the CCSA who had just spent most of Wednesday crowing about their achievement of reaching 100 days without any locally-based infections. His positive test has led to a 3 day closure of the bars where he had worked as a DJ until recently, when he ended up in a drug correction centre at the Klong Prem prison near Chatuchak. The staff from the 3 bars he […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 case: Negative results for 150 officials

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Covid-19 case: Negative results for 150 officials | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

Tests results are negative for all 150 officials who came in contact with the recent Covid-19 patient. The patient, a 37 year old inmate at a Bangkok prison, tested positive for the virus this week after the country went 100 days without a local transmission. From the time the inmate was detained on drug charges and went to court on August 26 to when he tested positive on September 2, he reportedly came in contact with 150 officials, according to an official from the Criminal Court. “Initially, the court found and separated officials the patient had come in contact with […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending