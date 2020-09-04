Singapore Yacht Show postpones yachting showcase again | The Thaiger

In February this year, the Singapore Yacht Show was the first international yacht show to have to postpone its annual event, but the organising team and all its other stakeholders were optimistic that the worst of the newly-arrived Covid-19 pandemic would have gone away by October.

The Thailand Yacht Show and the Singapore Yacht Show are the biggest regional showcases of their kind and organised by Verventia.

Show organiser Verventia has always fully supported the Singapore government’s restrictions on staging large-scale events to ensure the safety of all its participants. Definitive approval to go ahead has not been given, and it is clear that there is a considerable risk that trade exhibitions will not yet be allowed to take place in Singapore in October.

With only six weeks to go, and in view of the scale of the logistical preparations necessary for building the show infrastructure and organising the arrival of all the yachts, the organisers have taken an early and responsible decision to postpone the 10th Anniversary edition of SYS to April 2021.

Verventia CEO, Andy Treadwell, said today: “It goes without saying that this is a hugely difficult decision to have had to take. All our exhibitors had accepted that a small local October boat show could actually have worked very well – the domestic market is currently very buoyant, as everybody suddenly wants to get out on the water!However, safety first, absolutely – we fully endorse the government’s caution and sense of public responsibility, whatever the financial consequences.”

“I would like to thank my team who continue to work so hard during this horribly tough period, and all of our wonderful exhibitors, sponsors, suppliers and other business partners who have always been and continue to be incredibly supportive. We will all pull together and plan for a bigger, better and safer Singapore Yacht Show than ever in April 2021.”

The 10th Anniversary edition of the Singapore Yacht Show will now take place from 22 – 25 April, 2021.