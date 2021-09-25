Saturday Covid-19 Update: 11,975 infections, 127 deaths

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 11,975 new Covid-19 infections in Thailand along with 127 deaths, both lower than yesterday. Covid-19 data was relatively good over the last 24 hours as total patients in medical care (124,540), patients in ICUs (3,323), patients on ventilators (729), suspected infections by ATK test (2370), and infections in prisons (93) have all fallen since yesterday’s data.

The total number of infections in Thailand since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic is 1,549,285 and with 14,700 recoveries over the past 24 hours, 1,408,821 have now recovered from Covid-19. A total of 16,143 people have died from the virus.

Provincial totals and Covid-19 news will follow this afternoon.

SOURCE: Department of Disease Control

