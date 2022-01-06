Connect with us

Public Health Ministry raises Covid-19 alert level to 4 (out of 5 levels)

Thailand’s Covid-19 alert level is raised from 3 to 4… The highest level is 5 with the most stringent measures advised to prevent the spread of the virus. The Public Health Ministry raised the level following the uptick in coronavirus cases, as well as infections involving the Omicron variant, following the New Year holiday.

The level 4 preventative measures include asking residents to avoid dining or drinking at restaurants, visiting “risky” venues, and travelling, especially on public transportation. The ministry is encouraging people to work from home and added that some businesses and venues that have a high risk of Covid-19 transmission may need to be closed.

Along with practicing the regular preventative measures, like wearing face masks and social distancing, Thai authorities are encouraging the public to get vaccinated and take at-home Covid-19 tests frequently, especially those who recently travelled for the holiday.

In a press briefing, Public Health Permanent Secretary Kiattibhoom Vongrachit said…

“I would like to urge people, who recently returned from other provinces, to closely monitor their health for at least 14 days, and it would be great if they could work from home.”

The highest alert level would advise the public to stay at home, to avoid gatherings of more than five people, even family members, and to not travel overseas.

SOURCE: Bangkokbiznews | KomChadLuek| Thai PBS World

 

 

 

