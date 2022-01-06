Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya prepares "hospitel" beds, reviews home isolation measures after Covid spike

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo courtesy of PR Pattaya (January 2022)

With a surge of cases in Chon Buri, Pattaya officials are planning to open up more hotel isolation centres, known as hospitels, and are reviewing measures for home isolation for those who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms to help curb the spike in cases.

In Chon Buri today, health officials report nearly 800 Covid-19 cases with more than 4,000 Covid-19 patients currently being treated at local hospitals. Pattaya residents and business owners asked that authorities reopen hospitels to tackle the spread of Covid-19 following the emergence of the Omicron variant and cluster outbreaks during the New Year holiday.

Pattaya used to have more than 1,600 beds available at hospitels, but many hotels stopped offering isolation stays due to a low budget from the National Health Security Office.

In a meeting on Tuesday, Pattaya officials decided to offer around 300 beds for hotel isolation. The beds will be available within a week and patients who are interested in getting treatment here have to pay at 500 baht per night. For patients severe case or those requiring urgent medical attention, Pattaya is preparing 200 hospital beds at Chularat 3 Hospital to support.

SOURCES: Thai PBS | PRPATTAYA | Chonburi’s Ministry of Public Health

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    ExpatPattaya
    2022-01-06 12:46
    59 minutes ago, Thaiger said: nearly 800 Covid-19 cases with more than 4,000 Covid-19 patients currently being treated at local hospitals. And how specifically do you "treat" a patient who is asymptomatic? Likely over 70% do not need to be…
    image
    AlexPTY
    2022-01-06 13:20
    it looks like Phuket story about tourists refusing to go to private hospitals is doing what it supposed to do: slapping this bureaucrats on the face. Whoo hoo!
    image
    ace035
    2022-01-06 13:30
    42 minutes ago, ExpatPattaya said: And how specifically do you "treat" a patient who is asymptomatic? Likely over 70% do not need to be treated, they are just taken to a hospital for their money and are released when they…
      Trending