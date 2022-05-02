PM calls on schools to implement strict Covid safety measures on re-opening

The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has instructed the Education Ministry to ensure schools are equipped to manage Covid-19 when they re-open. According to government spokesman, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the PM wants education facilities to implement strict Covid-19 prevention measures when they re-open on May 17.

According to a Nation Thailand report, the measures include:

• Conducting regular checks on the virus situation under Thai Stop Covid Plus and using the Education Ministry’s online system to update officials

• Limiting all student activities to small group sizes

• Employing strict hygiene measures in the preparation and serving of school lunches

• Ensuring a hygienic school environment

• Preparing isolation facilities at schools which can be used in the event of Covid outbreaks

• Ensuring safe transportation of students to and from school

• Fully vaccinated teachers and students must carry a special pass to confirm they are fully inoculated against the virus

Thanakorn says the PM has also ordered the Education Ministry to find out how many students have dropped out of education since the start of the pandemic and to launch a, “bring students back to school” project. The aim of the project is to find out the reasons the children left school and to see what can be done to persuade them to return.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand