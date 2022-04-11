Omicron BA.2 projected to become Thailand’s dominant strain within 2 weeks

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron will take over Thailand and beomce the new dominant strain of Covid-19, according to the Thai Medical Science Department.

Last week, the department did a diagnosis of Covid-19 infections and discovered that the BA.2 sub-variant accounted for 96% of reported cases, while the BA.1 sub-variant accounted for a mere 4% of cases, according to the head of the department, Dr. Supakit Sirilak.

No BA.3 sub-variant cases have been discovered, he said, disregarding a study that claims the new sub-variant could dodge the immunological response caused by vaccines. Supakit also said that two vaccination shots aren’t enough, as a vaccine’s efficacy will gradually fade over time. He advised those who already have two jabs to get a booster jab of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines.

A third jab given two weeks after the second is recommended, he aid, as it will help minimise the risk of illness from the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron variants. There have been no cases of deaths among people who have taken four vaccine jabs.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World