Omicron BA.2 projected to become Thailand’s dominant strain within 2 weeks

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron will take over Thailand and beomce the new dominant strain of Covid-19, according to the Thai Medical Science Department.

Last week, the department did a diagnosis of Covid-19 infections and discovered that the BA.2 sub-variant accounted for 96% of reported cases, while the BA.1 sub-variant accounted for a mere 4% of cases, according to the head of the department, Dr. Supakit Sirilak.

No BA.3 sub-variant cases have been discovered, he said, disregarding a study that claims the new sub-variant could dodge the immunological response caused by vaccines. Supakit also said that two vaccination shots aren’t enough, as a vaccine’s efficacy will gradually fade over time. He advised those who already have two jabs to get a booster jab of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines.

A third jab given two weeks after the second is recommended, he aid, as it will help minimise the risk of illness from the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron variants. There have been no cases of deaths among people who have taken four vaccine jabs.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    palooka
    2022-04-11 18:49
    This reads that it has already taken over (96%), so we have to wait two weeks to make it official. Weird.
    image
    Ringo
    2022-04-11 18:54
    Dominant stain?? LOL
    image
    Pinetree
    2022-04-11 18:57
    I'm just waiting for the Omicron A4RF65FGU78KJ98OOL321XXcz342waer453hg67kjopoollmmbv564vf variant to emerge. Its bound to happen at some point. They are beginning to sound like internet passwords and its now all terribly boring reading about it. Move on World.
    image
    Poolie
    2022-04-11 19:26
    Tide will banish all dominant stains, fear not! 😄
    image
    Manu
    2022-04-11 19:42
    43 minutes ago, Pinetree said: I'm just waiting for the Omicron A4RF65FGU78KJ98OOL321XXcz342waer453hg67kjopoollmmbv564vf variant to emerge. Its bound to happen at some point. They are beginning to sound like internet passwords and its now all terribly boring reading about it. Move…
    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thiager, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

