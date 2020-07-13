Myanmar puts a hold on international flights until at least October | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Myanmar puts a hold on international flights until at least October
According to Myanmar’s National Tourism Development Central Committee vice-president, Myanmar’s airports are unlikely to re-open to international commercial flights until at least October this year. There is no guarantee, however, that even if the country opens its skies to international flights, there will be any takers other than airlines offering repatriation flights. Border closures around the world have grounded entire fleets of planes and put smaller airlines in financial peril.
Domestic flights are currently operating, as in Thailand, but are restricted to Burmese citizens and foreign residents registered to stay and work in the country. Since the end of March, foreign tourists have been stranded in the country waiting for repatriation flights home. Hundreds of Burmese are also waiting overseas for an opportunity to return home with scant flights returning to Myanmar.
Myanmar ‘s government said that when it reopens commercial flights, it will be restricted to routes serving neighboring cities in the ASEAN region and perhaps later, countries across Asia.
Initially, officials hoped that “travel bubbles” or corridors could be established with Thailand and Vietnam to resume direct flights with passengers who would be exempt from the 14 day quarantine rules, but that is now unlikely to happen. Thailand’s ‘travel bubble’ scheme is also ‘on hold’ as the Government continue to assess the risks whilst repatriating its own citizens – many testing positive after their arrival in Thailand.
Second and third wave infections have occurred in countries such as Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan , and Australia, making it almost impossible to establish a partnership with low-risk countries.
Only freight, medical evacuation and special flights are approved by the Department of Civil Aviation in Myanmar at this stage. But the Government of Myanmar is operating a few repatriation flights, bringing Myanmar citizens back from Thailand, Singapore , India and Korea.
Myanmar has reported 321 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 250 of which have reportedly recovered. Hardly any serious testing is taking place.
SOURCE: TTR WeeklyKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
The Egyptian soldier, who has been found to have tested positive for Covid-19, was part of an air crew who had special dispensation from the Emergency Decree provisions regarding the coronavirus. The crew, spending one night in Rayong on their way back to Egypt from China, were permitted to leave their quarantine facility and wander around venues in Rayong. The alerts were raised after the man’s tests were found to be positive yesterday. The Egyptian arrived in Thailand, with 30 other Egyptian Air Force crew, according to Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the government’s CCSA. The story has been met with […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
“The CCSA is asking anyone who thinks they may have had physical contact with an Egyptian soldier, should come forward for testing.” Thailand’s Covid-19 taskforce is on alert today, stepping up tracing in the eastern part of the country, after am air crew from an Egyptian military airplane tested positive for the virus. When the Centre of Covid-19 Administration reported 3 new cases of the Covid-19 today – 2 Thais and 1 foreigner (an Egyptian) – they also asked people who had come in contact with the Egyptian man to come forward for testing. The Egyptian Air Force crew was staying […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
3 new cases from repatriation flights and state quarantine-Covid-19 update (July 13)
Today, Thailand reports 3 new confirmed cases from people on repatriation flights and in state quarantine centres. No additional deaths been reported, bringing the total amount of cases currently to 3,220 and 58 deaths (although a man has died of a heart attack whilst at a quarantine facility). According to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the Kingdom currently has 72 people still receiving medical treatments while 3,090 people have recovered. Worldwide, the US has the most amount of Covid-19 cases reported at 3.37 million, since the pandemic began, with Brazil coming in second at 1.87 million cases and India […]
Myanmar puts a hold on international flights until at least October
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Chinese professor freed after criticisms of president landed him in 6 day detention
3 new cases from repatriation flights and state quarantine-Covid-19 update (July 13)
Cambodian accused of compatriot’s murder on fishing boat
US man dies from Covid-19 after attending ‘coronavirus party’
Frenchman in Indonesia may face death by firing squad after child abuse charges
Thai man dies of heart failure while in state quarantine
Opposition party threatened with boycott over comments about “haircut” teacher
Man dies in collision after car bursts into flames in Bangkok
Police arrest 16 Chinese nationals for illegal crossing from Myanmar
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
30 year old Texan dies after attending a “Covid party”
Electric company worker severely shocked, injured in 5 metre fall
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
Thailand to welcome 1,700 medical tourists starting this month
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl
AirAsia’s wings may be clipped permanently
Russian woman denies murdering daughter, claims husband made her do it
“Travel bubble” scheme likely to be delayed
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
State quarantine for Thais entering Singapore, while harder hit nations get a pass
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
State quarantine for Thais entering Singapore, while harder hit nations get a pass
- Business2 days ago
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
- Economy3 days ago
Thai Airways creates “survival team”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Desperate Thais stuck in the UK make plea to return home
- Bangkok2 days ago
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
- Thai Life3 days ago
Not bowing to tradition – School group demands end of prostration
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”