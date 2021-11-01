Monday Covid Update: 8,165 new cases and 55 deaths

8,165 new Covid-19 cases and 55 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA. 9,574 more people were marked as “recovered” in the 24-hour period since the last count. Thailand now has 99,227 active Covid-19 cases. In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 1,891,326 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases reported today, 525 were found in correctional facilities, adding to the tens of thousands of inmates in prisons and detention centres who have been infected with Covid-19 over the past several months.

More information and provincial totals will be released this afternoon.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE