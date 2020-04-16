Migrant workers in Thailand can now stay until November 30 | The Thaiger

image
Migrant workers in Thailand can now stay until November 30

Anukul

Published 

6 hours ago

 on 

Migrant workers in Thailand can now stay until November 30
PHOTO: www.voanews.com
Yesterday the Thai government officially announced a blanket extension for the country’s migrant labourers. They will now be permitted to stay until November 30 this year and will be exempted from any sort of overstay penalty.

Government Spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat says that the government has backed the Ministry of Labour’s review of the Cabinet resolution on March 24 on the period of leniency for migrant labourers and their dependents.

“The migrant labourers can temporarily stay in the Kingdom until November 30.”

“They can use the list of migrant employment requirements issued by the Department of Employment and the current work permit.”

This has become an issue as most borders remain closed off from other countries due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Most migrant workers come from nearby countries like Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar and many of these workers are employed in the construction and fishing industries which is still mostly functional during the current crisis.

SOURCE: The Nation / Pattaya News

