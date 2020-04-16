Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16 | The Thaiger

Singapore’s new cases surge

Singapore health officials have reported 447 new infections yesterday, a record daily increase, with the majority of new cases linked to dormitory housing for low-paid migrant workers.

The city-state, which has registered 3,699 infections and 10 deaths, initially managed to keep its outbreak in check but is now battling a fast-rising second wave of cases. Singapore has a population of 5.6 million.

Food queues run 2 kilometres around Chiang Mai moat

A Chiang Mai city donation location has proved to be much more popular than planned by the volunteer organisers.

The idea, launched a week ago, was to help Chiang Mai’s impoverished victims of the Covid-19 pandemic and sharing some spirit of this year’s otherwise-non-existant Songkran festival. The response, from donators and recipients has been phenomenal.

Yesterday there was a queue of people wanting to donate and an even longer queue of people waiting patiently for a hand-out. The queue stretched some 2 kilometres around the old city’s moat.

Thailand’s Muslim leader issues special instructions for Ramadan 2020

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan starts next week and Thailand’s Muslim spiritual leader has issued specific instructions for the faithful for this year’s commemoration.

They’ve been asked to continue their fasting during daylight hours but nighttime and early morning feasts at other people’s homes and mosques have been banned. If families wish to share food they’ve been told to cook thoroughly and package food in separate containers before delivery.

Families are also being told to wash their hands before and after meals, not to share cutlery and sit a metre away from each other.

‘Ranger’ the civet and friends saved from Chiang Mai forest fires

Twenty wild animals including ‘Ranger’ the palm civet, have been rescued from forest fires in Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Mai.

The wildlife conservation department says the hawks, yellow throated martens, gibbons and leopards are all now safe and under the care of the animal clinic. They estimate that many thousands of wild animals may have lost their life during the blazes over the past month.

Ranger became a focus of attention after a video captured the disheveled creature laying on a road. But carers say Ranger is doing well showing some of his natural aggression.”

Pattaya man allegedly confesses to stabbing murder of ex-wife

A 52 year old Pattaya man has allegedly confessed to killing his 50 year old wife.

The incident took place yesterday morning. The suspect told Pattaya Police that he’d been attempting to reconcile with her but admitted to becoming “enraged” and stabbed her several times in the street before fleeing. Witnesses reported him to police. The man did not resist arrest and has allegedly confessed to the crime.

In a few other quick briefs….

Phuket health workers have welcomed a special team of much-needed medics from southern Thailand’s Songkhla Nararin Hospital. The 50 medics arrived in Phuket yesterday to assist with Covid 19 cases and testing on the island.

50 ex-military doctors have been recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force in an “essential mission” of battling Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak.

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation says “the GPO has been increasing the amount of production for chronic disease medication by 50%. ”