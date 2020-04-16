image
Thailand

Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16

The Thaiger

Published 

6 hours ago

 on 

Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Singapore’s new cases surge

Singapore health officials have reported 447 new infections yesterday, a record daily increase, with the majority of new cases linked to dormitory housing for low-paid migrant workers.

The city-state, which has registered 3,699 infections and 10 deaths, initially managed to keep its outbreak in check but is now battling a fast-rising second wave of cases. Singapore has a population of 5.6 million.

Food queues run 2 kilometres around Chiang Mai moat

A Chiang Mai city donation location has proved to be much more popular than planned by the volunteer organisers.

The idea, launched a week ago, was to help Chiang Mai’s impoverished victims of the Covid-19 pandemic and sharing some spirit of this year’s otherwise-non-existant Songkran festival. The response, from donators and recipients has been phenomenal.

Yesterday there was a queue of people wanting to donate and an even longer queue of people waiting patiently for a hand-out. The queue stretched some 2 kilometres around the old city’s moat.

 Thailand’s Muslim leader issues special instructions for Ramadan 2020

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan starts next week and Thailand’s Muslim spiritual leader has issued specific instructions for the faithful for this year’s commemoration.

They’ve been asked to continue their fasting during daylight hours but nighttime and early morning feasts at other people’s homes and mosques have been banned. If families wish to share food they’ve been told to cook thoroughly and package food in separate containers before delivery.

Families are also being told to wash their hands before and after meals, not to share cutlery and sit a metre away from each other.

‘Ranger’ the civet and friends saved from Chiang Mai forest fires

Twenty wild animals including ‘Ranger’ the palm civet, have been rescued from forest fires in Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Mai.

The wildlife conservation department says the hawks, yellow throated martens, gibbons and leopards are all now safe and under the care of the animal clinic. They estimate that many thousands of wild animals may have lost their life during the blazes over the past month.

Ranger became a focus of attention after a video captured the disheveled creature laying on a road. But carers say Ranger is doing well showing some of his natural aggression.”

Pattaya man allegedly confesses to stabbing murder of ex-wife

A 52 year old Pattaya man has allegedly confessed to killing his 50 year old wife.

The incident took place yesterday morning. The suspect told Pattaya Police that he’d been attempting to reconcile with her but admitted to becoming “enraged” and stabbed her several times in the street before fleeing. Witnesses reported him to police. The man did not resist arrest and has allegedly confessed to the crime.

In a few other quick briefs….

Phuket health workers have welcomed a special team of much-needed medics from southern Thailand’s Songkhla Nararin Hospital. The 50 medics arrived in Phuket yesterday to assist with Covid 19 cases and testing on the island.

50 ex-military doctors have been recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force in an “essential mission” of battling Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak.

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation says “the GPO has been increasing the amount of production for chronic disease medication by 50%. ”

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Migrant workers in Thailand can now stay until November 30

Anukul

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

Migrant workers in Thailand can now stay until November 30
PHOTO: www.voanews.com

Yesterday the Thai government officially announced a blanket extension for the country’s migrant labourers. They will now be permitted to stay until November 30 this year and will be exempted from any sort of overstay penalty.

Government Spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat says that the government has backed the Ministry of Labour’s review of the Cabinet resolution on March 24 on the period of leniency for migrant labourers and their dependents.

“The migrant labourers can temporarily stay in the Kingdom until November 30.”

“They can use the list of migrant employment requirements issued by the Department of Employment and the current work permit.”

This has become an issue as most borders remain closed off from other countries due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Most migrant workers come from nearby countries like Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar and many of these workers are employed in the construction and fishing industries which is still mostly functional during the current crisis.

SOURCE: The Nation / Pattaya News

Coronavirus Thailand

Ports Authority of Thailand will offer discounts

Anukul

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

Ports Authority of Thailand will offer discounts
FILE PHOTO: morethanshipping.com

“Not only has the number of containers handled by the port decreased, but many trips have also been cancelled,” says director-general, Kamolsak Promprayoon, The Port Authority of Thailand.

The PAT board of executives has also agreed to provide assistance to carriers and shipping agents as Covid-19 has taken a heavy toll on the global sea transportation business.

They are offering…

  • discounted fees and more lenient credit terms to customers.
  • They will reduce special fees for fuel usage of the container and tug boat services both at Bangkok port and Laem Chabang port by 5%, effective from May 1 to June 30.
  • They will also extend the grace period for payment of invoices from the original 15 days to 45 days, effective for invoices dated April 15 to June 30.

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Loophole closed – more unemployed to receive payments from Thai government

Sean Kelly

Published

9 hours ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

Loophole closed – more unemployed to receive payments from Thai government
PHOTO: National News Bureau
The loophole for employees whose businesses were not ordered to close, but are still affected by Covid 19 pandemic, has finally been addressed. The Thai Ministry of Labor secretary Sutthi Sukosol says that compensation will be similar to what employees whose businesses were ordered to close are paid, which is 62% of daily wage based on a maximum monthly salary of 15,000 baht for a maximum period of 90 days.”

“The Social Security Fund has earmarked 164 billion baht as unemployment fund for employees under Section 33 of the Social Security Act. We expect to disburse 20 billion baht in the next 3 months to compensate around 1 million people who are temporarily out of work at 5,045 – 9,300 baht per month.”

The secretary explained the Social Security Fund additionally earmarked 90 billion baht in assistance for employees who quit their jobs or were forced to quit due to the outbreak.

“Those who quit on their own will receive 45% of 90 days of daily wages, while those who were forced to quit will receive 70% of 200 days of daily wages.”

The Social Security Office also reported that “as a result of curfew restrictions, the number of accidents decreased considerably, therefore it would divert the annual health insurance fund of 50 billion baht per year to focus on the treatment of Covid 19 instead.”

SOURCE: The Nation

