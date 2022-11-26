Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Masks recommended in crowds amid Covid increase

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Authorities have once again recommended wearing masks in crowded places. (via Redbubble)

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Covid-19 pandemic it’s that people just absolutely love wearing masks. They can’t wait to start wearing them when outbreaks occur, and they look forward to wearing them regularly for the foreseeable future. For those of you who love wearing masks, the Ministry of Public Health advised yesterday that, in crowded places, wearing masks is now strongly advised.

The announcement comes in response to a surge in new Covid infections across Thailand ranging from 10% to 20% increases. After a meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) has not yet declared whether they will be pushing a similar mask recommendation locally.

The PPHO had a video call with the secretary yesterday and discussed several Covid topics, including risk compensations, vaccine management, and other related issues. In the report following the meeting, there was no mention of any mask-wearing recommendation.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health Dr Opas Karnkawinpong has already publicly stated that, as Covid statistics worsen, mask-wearing is strongly encouraged to prevent larger outbreaks. He also called on all hospitals to be vigilant about administering booster vaccines to keep people’s inoculations current against the Coronavirus. He warns that as new infections rise, so could the death toll.

“There are about 10 daily fatalities related to COVID-19 at this time. The toll could rise slightly along with the increasing number of daily cases. The situation should improve again after the new year. The ministry wants 70% of the total population to have booster shots but it is still difficult to reach that target. The number of people getting jabs is declining on the recently improved COVID-19 situation.”

So far, about 68.8% of the eligible population in Phuket have had a booster vaccine, and another 40.13% have had a second booster shot, according to the PPHO. While the growing number of infections is cause for concern, most cases are still outpatients with relatively mild symptoms. Though masks are highly recommended, there’s not any current fear of hospital overcrowding or inability to treat the influx of new Covid infections according to The Phuket News.

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Sporting Activities15 mins ago

Phuket’s 5 best golf courses
Crime16 mins ago

Inmate who escaped Khon Kaen hospital back in custody
Coronavirus (Covid-19)49 mins ago

Masks recommended in crowds amid Covid increase
Sponsored1 day ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Crime2 hours ago

Squabbling beach vendor gives rival a single bullet warning
Tourism3 hours ago

Russian invasion takes Thailand’s tourism forces by surprise
Road deaths3 hours ago

Late night drinking hopes dashed by Alcohol Control Committee
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Why Pattaya? Is Pattaya worth visiting in 2023?
Transport4 hours ago

Thai Airways appoint new CEO
Crime5 hours ago

Private jet in ‘Tuhao’ case still flying free
Thailand21 hours ago

Thailand News Today | FIFA threatens to pull plug on World Cup broadcast rights in Thailand
Press Room22 hours ago

Iconic chef “Alain DUCASSE” returns to Bangkok for 3rd anniversary celebrations of Blue by Alain Ducasse
Koh Samui22 hours ago

VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Thailand22 hours ago

Druggie arrested after inviting netizens to take crystal meth
Events22 hours ago

E-San Music Festival draws thousands to northeast Thailand this weekend
Travel22 hours ago

Where to go in Thailand in December
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending