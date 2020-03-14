Manila goes on lockdown | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Manila goes on lockdown
“It’s a lockdown It’s just a matter of protecting and defending you from Covid-19. That’s about it.”
Some 12 million people in the Philippine capital of Manila are now in near total lockdown after a Thursday order from the nation’s president Rodrigo Duterte banning domestic travel and an announcement earlier today of a nighttime curfew in the capital. The president says people in the densely populated region should leave their homes during the daytime only for work or urgent errands, under restrictions imposed to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus.
While the nation has seen only a fraction of the cases of hotspots such as China and Italy, officials say they hope to arrest the spread before it takes root in Manila’s densely packed neighbourhoods.
In a nationally televised address, Duterte announced a month of school closures, a ban on mass gatherings and a prohibition on the entry of “foreigners from places where the contagion is spreading.”
It was not immediately clear when all the measures would take effect but Duterte says the prohibition on domestic sea, air and land traffic in and out of Manila will start tomorrow.
Since Monday the Philippines’ tally of cases has risen from 24 to 52, and four of its five virus-related deaths were reported this week. Cases globally now stand at more than 145,374 and deaths at 5,429, most of which have been in China.
Duterte’s draconian move comes after the World Health Organization urged countries to take action, saying the outbreak is a “controllable pandemic”.
Duterte himself underwent screening for the virus Thursday, after coming into contact with government officials who may have exposed to the virus at recent public events. The 74 year old president is in a vulnerable age group for the virus, which poses a greater risk to older people.
Labour group Migrante International expressed concern about how the lockdown would impact the millions of workers who commute into Manila daily.
“This will only bring death and misery to millions of poor and struggling Filipinos who will be prevented from pursuing their livelihood.”
In his address Duterte also touched on one of the most delicate and divisive features of his presidency: his policy pivot towards long-time enemy China.
The president has set aside the two nations’ perennial standoff over Beijing’s extensive claims to the disputed South China Sea and the contentious Spratly Islands to court trade and investment from the rising power.
“Maybe there will be a time, if things deteriorate, that I have to call on China to help. I hope it would not reach that point, but maybe we will need your help.”
SOURCE: Channel News Asia |Johns Hopkins University | Al Jazeera
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus
Health minister to “suggest” closing bars, nightclubs
Thailand’s gaffe-prone public health minister and deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul is back at it, telling a press conference this afternoon that the Public Health Ministry will “suggest additional precautions” to the government and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday, including the temporary closure of bars and entertainment venues, including nightclubs, concerts, live music venues and other venues where people congregate.
Anutin says these measure would be to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, and would be based on zone-by-zone decisions by the government and coronavirus response teams.
Only a day after his Twitter account was made inactive, ostensibly as a result of a tweet making disparaging and xenophobic comments about ‘white’ foreigners (farang), the minister said he will make the suggestions as many people are “not listening to rules being set for self quarantine,” both foreigners and Thai nationals returning from foreign countries, and are going to bars and nightclubs, potentially exposing hundreds to the virus.
He stressed that Thailand remains at Stage 2 of the outbreak and has no sign of true community spread at this time, but said he wants to ensure the country does not develop the problems issues faced by China, the US and Europe, by taking “proper precautions.”
He did not specify which zones, areas or cities would be at risk of a potential bar and nightlife closure.
Anutin announced several other measures will be suggested to the PM, to include potential limitation of travel for Songkran and enforced cancellation of private cultural and local festivals.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus
Phuket Covid-19 ‘updates’
The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus prompted tourism industry leaders in Phuket this week to support moves to cancel or postpone mass events across the island. All official Songkran Thai New Year festivities in the southern resort island’s Patong district have already been cancelled, along with the annual Phuket Bike Week, usually the biggest motorcycle event in Asia. Even the popular Lard Yai Phuket Walking Street ‘night market’ in Phuket Town (in Thalang Road on Sunday nights) was not spared.
In a move sure to rattle working parents, school “summer camps” in all 19 of Phuket’s municipalities and local districts have been cancelled, meaning children will be staying home for several weeks. The camps basically provide day care for young children during the Thai school holidays, which began yesterday.
Dr Chayanon Pucharoen of PSU, Phuket’s Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, estimates that the plunge in international arrivals to Phuket has already cost Phuket 12-15 billion baht in lost tourism revenue.
“The cancellation of major events will cost Phuket even more. It is already bad, and March is not going to get any better. It might be even worse in April, but it is hard to predict at this stage.”
On Wednesday, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda announced that Thailand was cancelling visa on arrival for 18 countries and territories, and visa exemption for three others. While the move has been delayed indefinitely, the number of international tourists coming to Phuket is likely to fall further as a result. Thanusak Phungdet, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, publicly supported the cancellation of mass-gathering events.
“I prefer Phuket to close down for at least 2 months. It is better than an outbreak affecting Phuket for 10 months.”
“But I can’t make any decisions about this. Protection is the most important factor right now, as is confidence in Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana. It’s his job to make people feel confident about his actions.”
“For now, it doesn’t matter whether people are holding small or big gatherings. We must be concerned about who joins the gatherings. We need to control this, and people need to avoid exposing themselves to risk.”
“But the sense of fear is rising, and not helping”, Mr Thanusak noted, when asked about the move this week by three major national banks to close all their currency exchange booths quarantine all staff involved in foreign exchange transactions.
“That is the reaction of the bank, and people are worried about the coronavirus. It’s not necessary to close exchange booths, it does not help. For this they could just use hand sanitiser to protect their staff.”
Recent measures in Phuket saw more than 2,000 passengers and crew on the Costa Fortuna cruise liner being denied permission to disembark in Patong on March 6, because 64 Italians on board had left Italy in the previous 14 days. The ban followed the Thai government instituting a 14-day quarantine on all people arriving from the six “risk areas” just a day earlier.
Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup confirmed to the press that all official Songkran celebrations in the tourist town had been cancelled.
“People still can enjoy their water play on Bangla Road. We don’t have any authority to ban people playing with water during the festival. They can if they want to.”
Vice President of Government Relations at the Phuket Tourist Association, Sarayuth Mallam, praised the move by organisers to cancel or postpone major events.
“Preventing large crowds at events attended by foreigners and Thais is good. It shows people are wary of the virus spreading in Phuket and want to avoid the risk of an outbreak. The coronavirus is serious, but I am not asking people to cancel all events. Happy activities should go on. There is no need to cancel every event or activity.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus
Body of Chinese man lies untouched for hours over coronavirus fears
A Chinese man who fell to his death from a Bangok hotel room yesterday was left lying untouched for more than six hours, as responders feared contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus from the body. Police, who were notified at about 12;30pm, say the 39 year old Chinese national was staying in a room on the sixth floor of the hotel, which was not identified. A search of the room found many face masks, along with a broken mobile phone on the floor.
Police, Hospital and rescue workers who arrived at the scene found the body of the Chinese man lying face-down on a path beside the hotel. Thai media report that broken glass was scattered over the area.
A hotel security guard told police that he heard a loud noise, “like a large object striking glass.” He looked around and initially saw nothing. Moments later saw broken glass falling to the ground, followed by the Chinese man.
Authorities say the man arrived in Thailand alone on March 5. He checked into the hotel on Thursday.
A police officer tried contacting the Department of Disease Control to send officials to inspect the body, but his request was rejected. Rescue workers were unsure how to proceed and were concerned about coronavirus contamination.
It wasn’t until 7pm that staff from Ramathibodi Hospital, in full protective suits, showed up to take the body for autopsy.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Matichon
