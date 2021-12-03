Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Lockdown not on the cards, but re-opening nightlife may be postponed: PM

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Flutechill
The Thai PM has ruled out introducing another national lockdown as a result of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. However, he says the re-opening of bars and other nightlife venues may have to be delayed. According to a Bangkok Post report, Prayut Chan-o-cha says existing screening measures for international arrivals are sufficient, without having to shut down the country.

“Harsh measures are not necessary. There are RT-PCR tests and quarantine is required pending test results.”

The PM says the government now needs to strike a balance between protecting the health of the public and reviving the economy. Following the emergence of the Omicron variant, a proposal to replace PCR testing of international arrivals with antigen testing has been pushed back. And according to the PM, the plan to re-open the country’s nightlife may have to be postponed also.

“We would like to wait and see for a month. In this matter, we must listen to doctors and health authorities. Enclosed venues where crowds gather and drink pose high risks. That will be put on hold. Assistance measures will be proposed to the cabinet soon.”

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that officials are still searching for travellers who arrived in Thailand from countries in southern Africa before the emergence of Omicron was known. The PM has asked members of the public to come forward if they know where any of these people might be, but issued reassurances that the variant has not yet been detected in the kingdom.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

