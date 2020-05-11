Human Rights Watch says Thailand should free detained migrants | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Human Rights Watch says Thailand should free detained migrants
A significant number of migrants in Thailand’s Songkhla immigration detention centre have the coronavirus and the Human Rights Watch is saying all them should be free due to the dangers of the coronavirus pot the other detainees.
In an article urging the release of the migrants, the HRW said the virus infections “spread like wildfire in squalid lockup” and that the conditions in the detention centre on the Malaysian border were “overcrowded and unhygienic”.
Calls have been made by other activists to free detained migrants all over the world amid the pandemic.
18 of the 65 detainees, as well as an immigration officer, have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the HRW. However, last week the Bangkok Post reported that 42 migrant workers tested positive at the Songkla centre. The immigration bureau wants to transfer 26 Rohingya women to another detention centre in Hat Yai to help prevent an outbreak.
“Regardless of the numbers, there seems to be a problem with the conditions at the detention centre and containment of the virus.”
And when it comes to the simple practice of social distancing, it’s apparently almost impossible in the detention centre where people are crammed together in the same space and sharing bathrooms. The HRW claims medical care is inadequate in Thailand’s detention centres.
The HRW says they should at least find ways to provide adequate space for social distancing.
And since it is still unsafe for migrants to return to their home countries, the HRW suggests a temporary moratorium on police checks which would ultimately prevent the overcrowding and risk of exposure to the virus at detention facilities.
The HRW says the lack of action to protect migrants and the “wretched” conditions they endure makes Thailand’s frequent claims about respecting the rights and welfare of migrants “ring hollow.”
SOURCE: Human Rights Watch | Bangkok Post
24 Patong police placed under quarantine
Today at around 1pm, 24 Patong police officers were placed under quarantine at a prominent three-star hotel on Rat U Thit Road, Patong. This was after a police officer was confirmed as one of the cases founded in Phuket yesterday. Read more HERE.
While 20 tested negative, 4 are still waiting on the results from supervising medical staff. Thai media report that in 7 days medical staff will once again test all police officers for the Covid-19virus.
Most of the officers are being given their own room, but some are sharing. It’s also understood that this quarantine group will likely be followed up by another group in the next few days.
Police Colonel Phithak Kaset chief of Patong police station says…
“As for the preventive measures, Patong police station will be deep cleaned and internal sterilisation to disinfect the virus with in the station.”
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Food sharing pantries across Thailand help the hungry
The coronavirus outbreak hit some families hard and some are without income and in need of basic food. Community pantries, stocked with basic, yet essential, food items have been popping up all over Thailand to help the hungry and people simply knocked sideways by the suddenness of the impact from the outbreak.
The project is called “Pantry of Sharing.” One sign says “Please feel free to take anything you need, and leave anything you can share.” Another sign says “More Give. More Love.”
People leave items like instant noodles, sauces, seasonings, canned fish, bottled water, eggs and medicines. Others take what they need.
Over the past few weeks, the pantries have been spotted all over the country from Chiang Mai to southern provinces like Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
There are food-sharing projects all over the world, like Australia’s Foodbank and the Little Free Pantry Movement in the US. Supakit Kulchartvijit said he got the idea from similar projects and decided to start a food-sharing project in Thailand.
“When I started this idea with others, they were worried that people would take away all items or even steal the cabinet,” he told the Nation Thailand. “We set up four cabinets in Bangkok and another one in Rayong province.”
“During the past two weeks, people were gradually putting items on the shelves while those had been hurt by the outbreak took items as needed.”
While worried at first that some people would be greedy and take all of the food items, Kulchartvijit said people have been generous, continuing to stock the pantries. In Khon Kaen, a local decided to start a pantry in the Isan city, placing the cupboard outside an auto showroom on a busy street.
“I saw community pantries in other provinces and wanted to have one here in Khon Kaen.”
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand | Coconuts Bangkok
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
ตู้ปันสุข เชียงใหม่
ของเยอะจนล้นตู้
พิกัด ร้านตามสั่งป้าพอลล่า ขับเลยกาดสวนแก้วประมาณ 200 ม. ก่อนถึงปั้มเชลล์ ถ.ห้วยแก้ว pic.twitter.com/jhZLnJnlts
— ต่อให้ 💚 ฉันเหมือนเศษผง…ก็จะ❤️เธอต่อไป (@YoKwAiK27) May 10, 2020
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, along with the Ministry of Transport, has published the operational hours for Thailands’ recently re-opened airports. The operational hours and applicable provinces are as follows…
• Operational hours between 7am – 7pm, includes Nan, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Mae Sot, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom, Buri Ram, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Chumphon, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Ranong.
• Operational hours between 5am – 12am, includes Surat Thani Airport
• Operational hours between 6am – 6pm, includes Hua Hin Airport
• Operational hours between 6am – 10pm, includes Samui Airport
• Operational hours between 6am – 12am, including Chiang Mai Airport and Hat Yai
• Operational hours, 24 hour service, including Krabi, U-Tapao, Chiang Rai, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi
The ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landing, technical landing without disembarkation, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.
However, the CAAT recommends that passenger check with provincial measures. Airlines also have a list of important changes to travel conditions and safety measures and request that any travellers are aware of the changes before making bookings and flying.
For more information contact 02 568 8800 or visit their website.
SOURCE: The Thaiger / Chiang Mai News
