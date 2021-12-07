Connect with us

Hotel staff in close contact with Omicron confirmed to be negative in second test

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Stock photo by Mufid Majnun for Unsplash
image
image

The 44-year-old hotel staff member who was in close contact with the first Omicron case in Thailand and tested positive for Covid-19 has now been confirmed negative for the virus, health officials say. The hotel staff member was one of 17 people who came in close contact with the American who travelled from Spain to Thailand through the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme and later tested positive for the Omicron variant of the virus.

On December 1, the staff member served food and offered a document for the first confirmed Omicron patient to sign. Both wore a face mask at all times. He went back to his hometown with five family members. The staff tested positive for the Covid-19 today, but recent reports say the staff member tested negative for the virus in a second test.

SOURCE: Workpoint Today

 

image

