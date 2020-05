Government warns Thai residents over fake contact-tracing sites | The Thaiger

The Thai government has issued a warning after a number of complaints from people being sent incorrect links and annoying pop-ups when attempting to “check in” at various businesses. The country’s Covid-19 task force says the government’s official “Thai Chana” contact-tracing website does not do this and warned citizens to make sure they only follow legitimate links.

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says anyone with concerns should report business venues that are using incorrect QR codes to capture customers’ data, possibly with the aim of using that data to promote products or services.

The Pattaya News also reports that all provincial governors must ensure the check-in process is being followed by all businesses, not just those that re-opened in the last round of easing of restrictions. All venues are obliged to provide both an electronic and paper-based means of checking in, even those that did not do so prior to the introduction of the technology. Anyone without a smartphone or who simply prefers to sign in using paper and pen may still do so.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

