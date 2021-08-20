Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Friday Covid Update: 19,851 new cases and 240 deaths
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 19,851 new Covid-19 cases and 240 coronavirus-related deaths today. In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, there have been 980,847 confirmed Covid-19 infections.
Over the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 20,478 recoveries from Covid-19. There are now 205,079 people receiving treatment for the coronavirus. The number of active cases has been declining as the daily recoveries continue to exceed the number of new infections.
Out of the new cases, 325 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates.
Other updates…
- PM Prayut Chan-o-cha wrote a post on his Facebook page saying some Covid-19 restrictions could be eased next month if the situation improves. The measures, which include curfews and travel restrictions in “dark red” zones, are likely to be relaxed as the number of active cases has been declining.
- The Department of Disease Control’s director for emergency health hazards and diseases says all Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation, including the Sinovac vaccine, are effective at reducing severe symptoms, according to the government’s news bureau. Recently in Thailand, health officials have been administering a second jab of AstraZeneca to those with one dose of Sinovac as it is said to be more effective against the Delta variant than two doses of Sinovac. The government is procuring another 12 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine.
