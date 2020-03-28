Four major banks close branches for the weekend to prevent crowds | The Thaiger

Four of Thailand’s biggest commercial banks are closing all branches over the weekend to promote social distancing and fight the spread of the Covid-19. Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank, Krungthai Bank and TMB-Thanachart Bank announced yesterday that they would close all branches nationwide today and tomorrow (Saturday and Sunday). Electronic services will remain available.

Krungthai Bank’s announcement said the decision was made to “promote social distancing and prevent overcrowding at branches.” A huge number of people were expected to register for the government’s cash handout of 5000 baht per month, announced earlier this week.

The handout campaign will last three months, starting in April and provide 5000 baht cash per month to those who are not covered by the social security system (temporary employees, freelancers, self-employed persons) and affected by the government’s closure order of business venues.

The announcement said that people should register online to receive their 5000 baht at www.เราไม่ทิ้งกัน.com from 8pm tonight onwards, and the registration result will be sent via SMS or registered mail.

All branches of the above banks will reopen around Thailand on Monday.

Source: The Nation