Eastern provinces growing impatient with safety measures as Covid cases decrease | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Eastern provinces growing impatient with safety measures as Covid cases decrease
Thailand’s eastern provinces are growing impatient as local businesses and residents await a relaxation in Covid-19 safety measures after seeing a decreasing amount of cases reported. Such provinces as Chonburi, Chanthaburi, Trat and Rayong are currently under a “highly controlled” status that has been set by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Such a status deems these provinces, along with Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakarn, as “high risk” which puts them under the strictest control measures in the country.
The cause of such tough measures levied upon the provinces was due to a spike in Covid cases after illegal gambling operations in Rayong and Chonburi were found to feature participants with the Covid-19 virus. But now, those areas are reporting very few cases of the virus leaving residents frustrated as they are unable to make a living or travel.
There has been only 1 case in the past 2 days in all 4 of the Eastern provinces. That case was in Rayong, with all other cases being in the low single digits. On top of the low cases, any new cases have been promptly dealt with by requiring contact-tracing, tracking and quarantine. But any hopes of the measures relaxing has been pushed back to the end of the month, with many questioning such a delay.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket wants Bangkok arrivals to skip quarantine to help tourism revenue
Phuket’s tourism representatives are calling for an end to the mandatory quarantine levied at tourists arriving to the province from Bangkok. The tourism delegation have also told Phuket’s provincial government to be prepared to start receiving international tourists starting in October.
“Phuket has been hit hard by the 2nd epidemic. Thai tourists do not come because they do not want to quarantine and follow the difficult steps to enter the province, not to mention there are no foreign tourists at this time.”
In a meeting, the PTA President Bhummikitti, said the Covid-19 vaccine was “the last ticket and the last hope” for Phuket tourism, “because Phuket tourism has no way out at this time.”
“Thai people are unable to travel due to the second outbreak, and foreign tourists are not to be mentioned at all. Vaccines are the hope of the Phuket tourism sector.”
“The private sector wants to get clarity from the government whether we can follow this plan or not, because if it is left like this – open, close, lockdown and so on, as in the past – local businesses are all dead. And we would like to have clarity soon in order to be able to market [tourists coming to Phuket] at least 2 to 3 months [before October].”
Bhummikitti pointed out that the government had promised to work with local industry on all matters related to Covid-19 and keeping the local economy alive. He said that the move would “allow tourism and the Phuket economy to be able to walk once more from having fewer Thai tourists.”
Governor Narong said tracking systems will be in place when tourists do come back to the province.
“In order to ensure tourists that Phuket citizens as well as incoming tourists are safe from the Covid-19 virus, there will be a tracking system, and a fund established to be used as a remedy [sic] to help those affected if there is an infection from incoming tourists.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
198 new infections, 1 death – Thailand’s Covid-19 update
After a week of high and lows in the reporting of the latest clusters, Thailand officials are reporting 198 new infections of Covid-19today, with 180 being locally transmitted. 69 of those local infections were found via tests at medical facilities and 111 were found by proactive testing. Most of the proactive tests were found in Samut Sakhon, where the 2nd wave of the virus is thought to have began.
Of the 180 local infections reported on Saturday, 163 were found in Samut Sakhon followed by Bangkok with 9 cases and Samut Songkhram with 5. 18 cases, out of the newly reported bunch, were found in quarantine facilities, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
The new cases bring the total number of infections to 13,302 since the pandemic began last year. 10,448 people have recovered and 2,782 patients are currently being treated for the virus. The total number of deaths has risen by 1 to 72 people. The new death was of a 81 year old male patient from Phichit who had diabetes. He contracted the virus from a family member who visited Samut Sakhon.
Since the 2nd wave of infections has begun, there have been 9,065 cases confirmed between December 15 and January 23, which have brought on travel restrictions in 28 provinces. Such provinces are considered “highly controlled” with those entering and leaving required to pass through checkpoints.
The 2nd wave of the outbreak brought the virus to 63 out of 77 provinces in Thailand with the hardest-hit province continuing to be Samut Sakhon, which reported 5,184 confirmed cases between December 18 and January 23.
This was followed by Bangkok (657), Chonburi (648), Rayong (573), Samut Prakan (322), Chanthaburi (220), Nonthaburi (159) and Ang Thong (110).
Yesterday, Bangkok, including 4 north-western districts listed as “highly controlled” allowed 13 types of businesses to reopen, in a signal that partial lockdown measures in the capital were being relaxed.
Panprapa Yongtrakul, CCSA’s deputy spokeswoman, said the potential of finding new cases via tests in medical facilities has been decreasing in the past few weeks but the number of new cases being found through proactive tests is still in the three-digit numbers.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Wuhan remembers Covid-19 lockdown on 1 year anniversary
Wuhan is remembering the Covid-19 lockdown that 11 million residents endured on today’s 1 year anniversary. The 76 day lockdown on January 23, 2020 saw public transportation shut down by 10am and a ban on anyone exiting the city, unless they were given special permission. In a city the size of London, locking down painted an eerily quiet landscape.
But such an anniversary today has been met with silence by Beijing as no lockdown commemorations have been planned, almost as though the lockdown never happened. A commentary in the Beijing News professed “mixed feelings,” praising the aggressive lockdown as a model for the world, while noting Wuhan’s sacrifices and the looming virus threat.
“We must not lose the hard-won results of the epidemic to negligence, and must not let the epidemic rebound. Pay tribute to Wuhan. Pay tribute to the strong and fearless Chinese people!”
Despite the government’s reluctance to acknowledge the anniversary, Wuhan’s lockdown ordeals remain fresh the memories of Chinese people, especially as localised Covid-19 clusters have spread across China. Such popups in Covid cases have prompted Beijing to implement mass testing and lockdowns in other areas.
76 year old Huang Genben, is one of those who remembers. He says he spent over 2 months in a hospital last year fighting the virus as he spit up blood, expecting to die, but agrees that such a lockdown was necessary.
“When I closed my eyes at night I didn’t know if I would open them again.”
“We can tell from the results that the policy of the government was correct, the cooperation of Wuhan citizens was correct. I feel pain seeing the epidemic all over the world.”
Today, the streets of Wuhan seem to be the stark opposite of what it was 1 year ago, with elderly dancers spinning in parks and crowded bars selling “Wuhan Stay Strong” craft beer, while the rest of the world is still dealing with the fallout of the pandemic.
But 58 year old street vendor Xu Jiajun, contradicts the somewhat merry street scenes as he says things have changed since the pandemic began.
“The situation is not good. I don’t have a stable income like I did before.”
As the Covid-19 virus is generally believed to have spread from a Wuhan wet market where exotic animals were sold as food, World Health Organisation experts are almost finished with a 2 week quarantine in Wuhan where they plan to investigate the coronavirus’ origins.
Worldwide, the virus has been responsible for killing at least 2 million people, but in China authorities have reported fewer than 5,000 deaths, with the vast majority coming from Wuhan when the pandemic most probably originated.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Border districts screening cars for smuggling illegal migrants
Phuket wants Bangkok arrivals to skip quarantine to help tourism revenue
Eastern provinces growing impatient with safety measures as Covid cases decrease
Opposition to provide evidence against government in upcoming debate
198 new infections, 1 death – Thailand’s Covid-19 update
Thai PM is ready to work closely with the US President
Wuhan remembers Covid-19 lockdown on 1 year anniversary
Patong, Phuket Town, Chalong to fund residents’ vaccination
ASQ + Vaccine in Thailand proposal gets the thumbs down
Courteous thief apologises to Bangkok convenience store: Sorry I’ve a kid
Efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines will drop during mass inoculations: Thai virologist
Education minister’s wife plans to run for governor of Bangkok
Chinese propaganda flick released about the Wuhan lockdown
1.5 million Thais approaching poverty line
Chon Buri province reports 0 cases of Covid today
Australian man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing children in Thailand
Thailand’s PM says he won’t let Thais become vaccine “guinea pigs”
Thailand threw a tourism party. No one arrived.
Police raid Bangkok restaurant, more than 80 people face charges for violating Emergency Decree
BTS skytrain maximum fare rate increasing to 158 baht despite backlash
Thailand on fire – NASA satellite website tracks the country’s farm fires
UPDATE: Confusion over Covid-19 tests for visa extensions
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Police say at least 2 people to be arrested in Bangkok bomb attack – UPDATE
Record number of tourism firms quitting Covid-ravaged sector for good
Covid-19 test NOT required for visa extensions (at least not today)
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand’s tourism in the Covid 2021 era
Man arrested for allegedly overstaying 60 day tourist visa by 7 years
Security guard slaps student for displaying protest sign at Bangkok mall – VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 test NOT required for visa extensions (at least not today)
- Protests3 days ago
Security guard slaps student for displaying protest sign at Bangkok mall – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
AstraZeneca vaccine could be approved for emergency use in Thailand this week
- Bangkok3 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly importing millions of fake designer sunglasses
- Thailand3 days ago
Amnesty International condemns “shocking” 87-year sentence for lèse majesté offences
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA Update: 59 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid-19 travel pass to pilot on Etihad and Emirates Airways flights
- Bangkok4 days ago
Woman sentenced to 43 years in prison for violating lèse majesté law
Issan John
Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 3:28 pm
I may be wrong, but aren’t the restrictions in the Eastern provinces being imposed by the Eastern provinces, so they can lift them any time they want to just as Bangkok did?