Eastern provinces growing impatient with safety measures as Covid cases decrease | The Thaiger

Thailand’s eastern provinces are growing impatient as local businesses and residents await a relaxation in Covid-19 safety measures after seeing a decreasing amount of cases reported. Such provinces as Chonburi, Chanthaburi, Trat and Rayong are currently under a “highly controlled” status that has been set by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Such a status deems these provinces, along with Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakarn, as “high risk” which puts them under the strictest control measures in the country.

The cause of such tough measures levied upon the provinces was due to a spike in Covid cases after illegal gambling operations in Rayong and Chonburi were found to feature participants with the Covid-19 virus. But now, those areas are reporting very few cases of the virus leaving residents frustrated as they are unable to make a living or travel.

There has been only 1 case in the past 2 days in all 4 of the Eastern provinces. That case was in Rayong, with all other cases being in the low single digits. On top of the low cases, any new cases have been promptly dealt with by requiring contact-tracing, tracking and quarantine. But any hopes of the measures relaxing has been pushed back to the end of the month, with many questioning such a delay.

Even more frustrating is that Pattaya and Ko Chang have largely depended on domestic tourism after foreign tourists were stopped from entering Thailand. But the strict measures are preventing domestic travel as anyone wishing to enter or leave the provinces must have written permission, a move that essentially bans travel.

13 types of businesses Bangkok, which has seen more cases reported than all 4 eastern provinces combined, is now easing restrictions by allowingto reopen. The move has baffled the eastern provinces as such businesses are still ordered to shutter. The government has responded, somewhat, by offering a 3,500 baht handout for 2 months, but registration for the handout doesn’t start until the end of this month. When the money actually hits residents’ pockets is also unknown as it could take weeks.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.