Remaining Moderna doses on track for delivery by end of first quarter of 2022

The president of the Private Hospital Association says the remainder of its Moderna vaccine order will be delivered on schedule. Chalerm Harnpanich says all 8.6 million doses will have arrived by the end of the first quarter of 2022. According to a Bangkok Post report, Chalerm says all hospitals and other agencies who are awaiting their allocation will receive doses in 2 phases. During the first phase, they will receive 10% of their order.

The first batch of the Moderna mRNA vaccine arrived in Thailand on Monday after a series of delays. Of the 560,200 doses, 77% will go to private hospitals following quality checks, with the remainder being distributed to state agencies. In total, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation has placed orders for 8.6 million doses on behalf of the PHA and the Thai Red Cross Society. 1.9 million doses are expected by the end of this year, with the remainder arriving in the first quarter of 2022.

The Bangkok Post reports that customers who have already pre-booked and paid private hospitals for the Moderna vaccine will be prioritised. However, Chalerm says anyone interested in a booster dose of Moderna should contact their nearest hospital. He adds that anyone who has already been allocated an appointment can reschedule it or transfer their doses to someone else.

Trials on the Moderna vaccine showed it is over 94% effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalisation, and death from Covid-19.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post