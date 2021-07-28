Crowds rush to Bang Sue for vaccination ahead of walk-in registration ending

There were scenes of overcrowding reported at Bangkok’s Bang Sue station yesterday as people rushed to try to get a vaccine before walk-in registration ends. According to a Nation Thailand report, the rush was sparked by the announcement that walk-in registration for the elderly ends on Saturday. The following day, registration opens for everyone over the age of 18 but there will be no more walk-in service.

Nation Thailand reports that people from other provinces took advantage of the public holiday yesterday and decided to travel to Bangkok in an attempt to get vaccinated. The centre was accepting walk-in appointments for people over the age of 60, as well as people from other provinces who had made an appointment. Media reports say people arrived from the provinces of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Lop Buri, Chainat, Phichit and Ang Thong.

A number of people were turned away due to not meeting the vaccination criteria. According to the Nation Thailand report, people could be seen begging officials for a vaccine dose, while others asked those already waiting if they could pretend to be their carers in the hope of being vaccinated too.

Between now and Saturday, foreign residents aged 75 and older can walk into the Bang Sue station between 9am and 4pm for same-day service and will receive a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

