Coronavirus Vaccines
Covid patients must receive a vaccine dose within 3 months of infection
The Department of Disease Control says Covid-19 patients who’ve never been vaccinated must receive 1 dose within 3 months of contracting the virus. Nation Thailand reports government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul as saying people who have recovered from Covid-19 remain at risk of contracting the highly-contagious Delta variant.
Traisulee says the guidelines from health officials are that recovered patients who’ve never been vaccinated, or who are not fully vaccinated, should receive 1 dose of any type of Covid-19 vaccine within 1 – 3 months of becoming infected. She says patients who are already fully vaccinated do not need another dose, but adds that information is constantly subject to review as more is learned about the virus.
“Vaccination will be carried out in accordance with the guidelines set by the Department of Disease Control. This is updated as more information becomes available as Covid-19 is an emerging disease. The team of doctors and experts analyse new information before laying down guidelines for vaccinating people for their utmost safety.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
