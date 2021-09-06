Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Proof of vaccination to be required for dine-in service in “dark red” provinces

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Wikimedia

Proof of vaccination, or a negative antigen test result, will be required to eat in at restaurants in the “dark red” zones from October 1. The Bangkok Post reports that the negative test result must be no more than a week old, while people who’ve had Covid-19 must show health records that prove they’ve recovered from the virus.

Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai from the Health Department says the rule has been introduced to allow businesses to re-open during the pandemic. As part of the measures, customers will need to complete details of their infection risk, by using the government app, “Thai Save Thai”, prior to entering a restaurant. The measure also applies to people entering barber shops and hair salons, as well as spas and beauty treatment centres.

In addition, business operators will be required to adhere to strict regulations, including ensuring all staff are fully vaccinated, observe social distancing measures, and are screened for the virus on a weekly basis. Each premises must also disinfect common surfaces and those that are touched regularly every 1 – 2 hours. Businesses must also be properly ventilated and air-conditioning units must have high efficiency particulate air filters installed.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
