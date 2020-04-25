Thailand reports 53 new cases today, 1 more death (Saturday) | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus Thailand

Thailand reports 53 new cases today, 1 more death (Saturday)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Thailand reports 53 new cases today, 1 more death (Saturday)
PHOTO: Bangkok Post
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

A spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced 53 new Covid-19 cases confirmed over a 24 hour period, and 1 additional death. Most of today’s new cases are imported from outside the country. 42 of the new cases are illegal migrant workers currently at the detention centre at the Sadao checkpoint bordering Malaysia, another 7 in Yala, 2 in Bangkok, 1 in Chonburi.

Of the 42 illegal workers, 34 are Burmese, 3 are Vietnamese, 2 are Malaysian and 1 each from Yemen, Cambodia and India.

Thailand reports 53 new virus cases, 1 more death (Saturday) | News by The Thaiger

The spike represents a the reversal of weeks of nearly uninterrupted declines in daily numbers. It’s the first time new cases have surpassed 15 since Tuesday and the highest since April 9 when there were 54 new cases.

Over the next few days hundreds of Thais will arrive from overseas and officials caution this may add to higher daily numbers. A group of 202 returned yesterday and another 192 will fly in today, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Every repatriated citizen goes immediately into 14 days of state quarantine as soon as they arrive. Cases from abroad are considered imported cases and not locally spread.

Thailand has recently added Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia and Myanmar to the list of countries and territories considered as “high risk” for the new coronavirus infection. Somehow, Singapore, with it’s highest rate of cases in south east Asia, wasn’t included.

SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post

Phuket adds 4 Covid-19 cases, 3 in Bang Tao (Saturday)

4 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the southern island province of Phuket today. The island has the highest rate of infection and the second highest number of cases, after Bangkok.

A single new case was reported this morning, bringing the total there to 202: a 60 year old Thai woman who lives in Witchit, Phuket Town. She fell sick on April 16.

This afternoon 3 more cases were reported in Bang Tao, Choeng Thalay, joining a growing cluster there. No specifice details are available at this time, but authorities from Bang Tao Hospital, with the help of police transported the patients to Thalang Hospital.

The discovery was part of a proactive campaign called ‘Active Case Finding’ which takes people considered at high risk of contagion to quarantine to observes their individual health and symptoms.

SOURCES: Newshawk Phuket | Phuket People’s Voice

Health officials announce colour-coding for provinces based on virus risk

Officials at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced a colour coding system for Thailand’s 77 provinces, based on the number of Covid-19 cases in each province or how long the province has gone without a new case being reported

According to The Nation Thailand, green provinces, those where no Covid-19 cases have been found, include: Nan, Kamphaeng Phet, Chainat, Trat, Phichit, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Bueng Kan, and Satun.

Light green provinces, where no Covid-19 patients have been found in the past 28 days, are: Phetchabun, Phrae, Sukhothai, Mahasarakham, Yasothon, Roi Et, Chanthaburi, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, and Udon Thani

Light orange provinces, where no new Covid-19 patients have been found in the past 14 days, are: Phetchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Sa Kaeo, Trang, Chiang Rai, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua, Lampang, Lampang, Lamphun, Uttaradit, Amnat Charoen, Mukdahan, Si Saket, Sakon Nakhon and Ubon Ratchathani.

Orange provinces, or those with cases in the past 14 days, are: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Sawan, Prachinburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Phayao, Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Red provinces, where Covid-19 patients have been found in the past seven days, are: Khon Kaen, Krabi, Bangkok, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Yala, Songkhla, Narathiwat, Pattani, Chumphon.

No colour-coded map is available at this time but The Thaiger will bring you an update as it becomes available.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2907
  • Active Cases: 309
  • Recovered: 2547
  • Deaths: 51
  • Last Updated: 25-04-2020 at 16:30

