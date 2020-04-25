Thailand reports 53 new cases today, 1 more death (Saturday) | The Thaiger

A spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced 53 new Covid-19 cases confirmed over a 24 hour period, and 1 additional death. Most of today’s new cases are imported from outside the country. 42 of the new cases are illegal migrant workers currently at the detention centre at the Sadao checkpoint bordering Malaysia, another 7 in Yala, 2 in Bangkok, 1 in Chonburi.

Of the 42 illegal workers, 34 are Burmese, 3 are Vietnamese, 2 are Malaysian and 1 each from Yemen, Cambodia and India.

The spike represents a the reversal of weeks of nearly uninterrupted declines in daily numbers. It’s the first time new cases have surpassed 15 since Tuesday and the highest since April 9 when there were 54 new cases.

Over the next few days hundreds of Thais will arrive from overseas and officials caution this may add to higher daily numbers. A group of 202 returned yesterday and another 192 will fly in today, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Every repatriated citizen goes immediately into 14 days of state quarantine as soon as they arrive. Cases from abroad are considered imported cases and not locally spread.

SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post