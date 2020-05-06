Follow the rules or face the consequences – PM | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Follow the rules or face the consequences – PM
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is warning that unless people and businesses continue to adhere to social distancing rules, previously lifted restrictions could be reinstated.
Nation Thailand reports that the PM has already issued new guidelines on the sale of alcohol after chaotic scenes in supermarkets across the country following the lifting of the alcohol ban in all but a handful of provinces.
Drinkers and retailers rushed to get their hands on booze as soon as it was legally possible to purchase it, with many already rushing to retailers and queueing in close quarters to check out. It’s understood the panic buying was fueled by a combination of retailers needing to replenish their stocks, and a “too good to be true” fear among drinkers that the reprieve might be short-lived.
The PM says the government has now imposed limits on how much can be purchased in one visit, while reminding business owners that there continues to be restrictions on what time alcohol can be sold.
“As for people crowding stores to purchase alcohol, I have complained and issued new controls on the sale of alcoholic beverages. Now there are limitations on how many bottles can be sold and during what hours, so this does not happen again.”
The PM says customers should limit their time in shopping malls to no more than 2 hours, reminding retailers that all customers should have their temperatures checked. He adds that if overcrowding and a lack of physical distancing continues, the alcohol ban will be reinstated.
The lifting of the ban on May 3 was followed by a number of arrests of curfew breakers and those violating the restriction on social gathering, with 7 Russian tourists arrested at a private party in Koh Phangan following complaints from neighbours.
There were also photos posted on social media yesterday of over-crowding on the platforms and on trains in the BTS network.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Lifting of alcohol ban sees resurgence in road carnage
With the alcohol ban lifted the carnage has resumed on Thailand’s roads.
The national alcohol ban was lifted in all 76 of Thailand’s provinces, plus Bangkok, last Sunday. The sale and transport of alcohol was banned as part of the national state of emergency in order to stop people drinking and socialising during the Covid-19 crisis.
A predictable, and welcome, side effect of the ban was a significant drop in the number of road deaths, since many, if not most of Thailand’s fatal traffic incidents, involve drink driving, particularly during holidays.
Now, after about three weeks, the ban has been lifted. Unsurprisingly, there has been a massive jump in the number of road deaths, rising yesterday to 63, 8 more people than the total number of people that have died from the coronavirus since the outbreak started in Thailand in late January.
Thailand’s roads are notoriously dangerous and are among the deadliest in the world, ranked 9th by the World Health Organisation with an average of 22,000 deaths per year and over 1 million people injured. In 2019, the majority of traffic-related deaths and injuries were motorcyclists, who accounted for 92% of fatal crashes. Specifically, younger male motorcyclists who were driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.
The government has set a goal of limiting road deaths to 664 per year, a figure which has already been surpassed by nearly one third this year, as the figure stands at 872 today.
Road accidents killed 45 people and injured 2,523 each day on average from January to October 2019, according to data compiled by the central road accident claims company.
SOURCE: Richard Barow In Thailand
CCSA reports 1 new Covid-19 case, 1 new death (Wednesday)
Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported about just 1 new coronavirus patient today, a masseuse, and 1 death, an Australian hotel manager in Khao Lak, Phang Nga province.
CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin reported this morning that the total of Covid-19 cases rose to 2,986 as the 27 year old masseuse tested positive after returning from Russia. She has been quarantined. The Buri Ram native arrived on Sunday on a flight of about 70 passengers. After landing at Suvarnabhumi airport, they were sent to quarantine at a hotel in Samut Prakhan province. She had a fever of 38.3°C, a cough and shortness of breath and tested positive on Monday, according to Dr. Taweesilp.
“We have quarantine so we are confident that the people who were in contact with the patient were quarantined from the start.”
The death toll rose to 55 with the case of the 69 year old Australian man, who worked as the manager of a hotel in the southern province of Phang Nga. He had asthma and became sick on March 25 with coughing and fatigue. He went to a clinic on March 28 with a fever of 37.9°C, shortness of breath and low blood oxygen saturation.
He was later admitted to Vachira hospital in Phuket province. Tests revealed severe pneumonia and Covid-19 infection. He already suffered from cystic fibrosis and was placed on a ventilator. He then developed renal complications and died yesterday.
Dr. Taweesilp also announced that the Department of Medical Sciences has confirmed that the 40 suspected cases in the southern province of Yala have conclusively tested negative for Covid-19.
In the the 24 hours prior to today’s announcement, 14 coronavirus patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The number of recovered patients is now 2,761, representing a recovery rate of well over 92%. Just 173 patients remain in hospital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Hundreds seek Emergency loans from the Government Saving Bank
Parn Phet Market Government Savings Bank branch in Mukdahan (north eastern Thailand) reports that hundreds of people have lined up to seek emergency loans from the government to help those affected by the Covid-19 crisis. The queue was stated to have been so long that it stretched out onto the street.
After making their online applications, those applicants were asked for a face to face interview. GSB offers loans of 10,000 and 50,000 baht at low interest rates to self-employed people and those holding paid jobs affected by the crisis.
A maximum loan of 10,000 baht can be paid for the self-employed group at an interest rate of 0.1 % over two years, without any payments required for the first six months. Applicants must be Thai nationality, at least 20 years of age, have a residency certificate and contact number. The loan is valid for people who earn no more than 30.000 baht a month, such as traders, sellers, bus drivers, taxi drivers and guides.
In the meantime, persons with fixed incomes can take loans of up to 50,000 baht, which can be repaid over 3 years. This loan requires a guarantor or guarantee of property. To be eligible, a Thai national must have a residence certificate, can show that the Covid-19 outbreak affected his or her income, and is over the age of 20.
The government has set aside 20 billion baht for this stimulus scheme.
SOURCE: The Nation
