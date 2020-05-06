Follow the rules or face the consequences – PM | The Thaiger

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is warning that unless people and businesses continue to adhere to social distancing rules, previously lifted restrictions could be reinstated.

Nation Thailand reports that the PM has already issued new guidelines on the sale of alcohol after chaotic scenes in supermarkets across the country following the lifting of the alcohol ban in all but a handful of provinces.

Drinkers and retailers rushed to get their hands on booze as soon as it was legally possible to purchase it, with many already rushing to retailers and queueing in close quarters to check out. It’s understood the panic buying was fueled by a combination of retailers needing to replenish their stocks, and a “too good to be true” fear among drinkers that the reprieve might be short-lived.

The PM says the government has now imposed limits on how much can be purchased in one visit, while reminding business owners that there continues to be restrictions on what time alcohol can be sold.

“As for people crowding stores to purchase alcohol, I have complained and issued new controls on the sale of alcoholic beverages. Now there are limitations on how many bottles can be sold and during what hours, so this does not happen again.”

The PM says customers should limit their time in shopping malls to no more than 2 hours, reminding retailers that all customers should have their temperatures checked. He adds that if overcrowding and a lack of physical distancing continues, the alcohol ban will be reinstated.

The lifting of the ban on May 3 was followed by a number of arrests of curfew breakers and those violating the restriction on social gathering, with 7 Russian tourists arrested at a private party in Koh Phangan following complaints from neighbours.

There were also photos posted on social media yesterday of over-crowding on the platforms and on trains in the BTS network.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand