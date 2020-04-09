Covid-19 re-infection rates increase | The Thaiger

A 38 year old woman from Chaiyaphum contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus for a second time after fully recovering from the virus last month.

The woman returned from overseas in March and was found to be infected with the virus. She was admitted to Phyathai 2 Hospital in Bangkok and eventually had a complete recovery after which she returned to her central northeastern home province of Chaiyaphum.

Earlier this week she began to feel symptoms similar to what she experienced while in Bangkok. She checked herself into a local hospital where it was confirmed that she was once again positive for Covid-19

The number of cases of reinfection seems to be escalating as another case recently emerged of 42 year old construction worker who returned from Qatar last week is now also testing positive after coming to a full recovery.

Both cases are now under treatment in local hospitals and trace contacting is helping authorities inform anyone they may have had contact with them to submit to testing.

The news comes as a shock as previous animal studies conducted by a collaboration of Chinese scientists believed reinfection was not possible and that “Reinfection could not occur in SARS-CoV-2 infected rhesus macaques.”

SOURCE: The Nation ThailandGEN ENG News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.