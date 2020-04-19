4 pro golfers, 131 students allowed to return to Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
4 pro golfers, 131 students allowed to return to Thailand
4 of Thailand’s most successful international golf champions, including Ariya Jutanugarn, her sister Moriya and Kiradech Aphibarnrat arrived home last night after weeks trapped in the US. They now face 14 days of mandatory quarantine. They had spent almost two months in the US.
The number of infections in the US is growing at an alarming rate and the 3 stars, along with fellow Thai player Wichanee Michai, all normally based in the US state of Florida, posted on social media that they wanted to come home.
Boon Rawd Brewery owner Santi Bhirombhakdi even offered to fly them back in a private jet, but the golfers had to remain in the US for more than a week due to the Thai government’s ban on international flights because of Covid-19 concerns.
Ultimately, the 4 golfers along with 131 students of American Field Service, an international youth exchange organisation, were able to return to Thailand last night. 6 of the AFS students were found with a temperature higher than the normal 37.5ºC, were sent to Bangkok hospitals for further observation. The 125 other students were taken to Bangkok’s Ramada Hotelfor a 14 day quarantine.
SOURCES: The Nation | Bangkok Post
“Thailand’s Covid-19 death rate is a quarter of the world average, recovery rate is high”
A spokesman for Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health claimed that the country’s mortality rate from Covid-19 is about a quarter of the world average at just 1.7%, while the recovery rate has climbed past 69%. The world average mortality rate is estimated at 6.4%, in the US it’s around 5.3%, Germany 3.1%, Italy 13.1% and the UK 13.5%. The published mortality rates are from government-announced statistics posted every 24 hours around the world.
The director of the ministry’s Division of Communicable Disease, Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, said yesterday that the Covid-19 situation in Thailand is improving as the number of new cases falls, with no new imported cases due a near total ban on incoming flights since early April. Whilst there has been criticism about lack of testing, and suspicion about Thailand’s low case numbers, Thailand’s hospitals have so far coped with the case numbers
“There have been 47 deaths from Covid-19 so far from 2,765 (as of Sunday) accumulated confirmed cases. The mortality rate in Thailand stands at 1.7%, while the average global rate is just over 6%. Of the total cases, 1,689 people have recovered while 964 are still under treatment, which makes the domestic recovery rate 62.5%. This statistic points to the efficiency of treatment by Thai medical communities.”
Sophon says the mortality numbers show male patients have a 4 times higher risk of death from Covid-19. When divided by age group, those over 70 have the highest mortality rate at 12.1%, followed by those aged 50-59 (4%) and 60-69 (3.7%), while the group with lowest risk is 20-29 years old at just 0.2%.
Among the deceased, 41% were diabetic, 36% had high blood pressure, 18% had hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol) and 14% had heart disease.
“However, some have died without any chronic diseases. Therefore the best offence against Covid-19 is to take precautions to prevent oneself from getting infected and seek diagnosis as soon as related symptoms are visible.”
Thailand’s new Covid-19 infections drop to 32 today, 0 deaths reported
A spokesman for the Thailand Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Centre announced a total of 32 new cases of Covid-19 at this morning’s daily press briefing, down from yesterday’s 33, bringing the national total to 2765 since the start of the outbreak in January. No new deaths were reported, and the toll remains steady at 47.
The spokesman told reporters that an additional 141 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,928, or nearly 70%.
For the second day in a row and the third in a week, no new infections were reported in the island resort of Phuket. The number of confirmed infections in the province stands at 192, of whom 126 have recovered and been discharged, leaving 65 still under treatment. One of the infected had earlier died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Another day without new infections is encouraging as Phuket is second only to Bangkok in terms of total numbers of infections in the country. People are still instructed to continue to practice social distancing, wear a face mask, refrain from non-essential activities and stay at home.
15 curfew breakers arrested in Chon Buri for drinking, gambling and playing snooker – VIDEO
Police in Chon Buri have reported the arrest of yet another 15 curfew breakers for drinking, gambling and playing snooker during the during the hours of the national curfew. The incident happened on April 15 in Baan Suan. Officers told reporters that they arrested 13 men and 2 women at a car wash on just after midnight. They were discovered drinking alcohol, gambling and playing snooker. The raid came after a call to police from a concerned citizen earlier in the evening.
They face charges of illegal gambling, gatherings of people, and breaking curfew. Under the current Emergency Decree in effect to help stop the spread of the Covid-19, gatherings of any number are deemed illegal, as is socialising while drinking alcohol. Penalties include up to 2 years in jail and/or fines up to 100,000 baht.
Snooker halls, pool halls, bowling, darts, venues etc have all been banned as they do not encourage social distancing.
Yesterday 13 foreigners were among those arrested at a Pattaya pool party.
Police told The Pattaya News that the violators will receive harsh penalties to discourage anyone else from violating the curfew and possibly spreading the virus. During the curfew period citizens are asked to stay at home and not attend parties or gatherings. Exceptions are made for law enforcement, delivery drivers and medical staff.
