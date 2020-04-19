image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus Thailand

13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

Police in Pattaya yesterday arrested a group, including 13 foreigners, having what they described as a pool party at the Momento Beach Resort in Pattaya. The announcement was made through the police department’s social media channels last night.

The seaside resort town has been under near-total lockdown since April 9, a situation expected to continue until at least April 30. Non-residents with no workplace in the city are banned from entering at this stage.

Acting on a tip, officers raided the resort, long known for its pool parties during better times, and found the foreigners drinking, socialising and gathering contrary to the current terms of the Emergency Decree meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Pools and pool areas were also ordered to be closed by Chon Buri’s governor until further notice, making the gathering an additional violation.

Socialising with alcohol (on which there is currently a sales ban) is also against the conditions of the emergency decree, “even in small groups” according to Pattaya police.

Some hotels have been allowed to remain open if they have current guests, but according to police the majority of those arrested were not guests at the hotel and appeared to be just punters drinking and socialising.

Police have not released names at this stage but did stress that those arrested would face significant legal penalties and anyone violating the Emergency Decree by drinking, socialising and partying in groups, however small, would share their fate.

“The management and owners of the resort will be held legally liable as well.”

13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: “Quick! Masks on!” – Pattaya Police

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus Thailand

15 curfew breakers arrested in Chon Buri for drinking, gambling and playing snooker – VIDEO

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

15 curfew breakers arrested in Chon Buri for drinking, gambling and playing snooker – VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Police in Chon Buri have reported the arrest of yet another 15 curfew breakers for drinking, gambling and playing snooker during the during the hours of the national curfew. The incident happened on April 15 in Baan Suan. Officers told reporters that they arrested 13 men and 2 women at a car wash on just after midnight. They were discovered drinking alcohol, gambling and playing snooker. The raid came after a call to police from a concerned citizen earlier in the evening.

They face charges of illegal gambling, gatherings of people, and breaking curfew. Under the current Emergency Decree in effect to help stop the spread of the Covid-19, gatherings of any number are deemed illegal, as is socialising while drinking alcohol. Penalties include up to 2 years in jail and/or fines up to 100,000 baht.

Snooker halls, pool halls, bowling, darts, venues etc have all been banned as they do not encourage social distancing.

Yesterday 13 foreigners were among those arrested at a Pattaya pool party.

Police told The Pattaya News that the violators will receive harsh penalties to discourage anyone else from violating the curfew and possibly spreading the virus. During the curfew period citizens are asked to stay at home and not attend parties or gatherings. Exceptions are made for law enforcement, delivery drivers and medical staff.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Thailand

Sa Kaeo becomes Thailand’s 10th virus-free province

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

Sa Kaeo becomes Thailand’s 10th virus-free province | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Nation

Thailand now has 10 provinces that are free of Covid-19, as Sa Kaeo in Thailand’s east, bordering Cambodia, discharged its final patient and joined Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Trat, Nan, Bueng Kan, Pi Jit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Ang Thong to make 10.

The staff of Sa Kaeo Crown Prince Hospital yesterday celebrated the release of their last Covid-19 patient, who has now fully recovered. They stood in a line to applaud and offer flowers to the patient as well as the patient acknowledged the doctors and nurses for their hard work during the last few weeks.

Sa Kaeo becomes Thailand's 10th virus-free province | News by The Thaiger

The patient, from Wattana Nakhon district, was ordered to self-quarantine at home for 14 days and closely monitor his health as his recovery continues. He was the last patient in the province, and his recovery means Sa Kaeo currently has no active cases of Covid-19. The number of confirmed cases in the province since the outbreak began stands at 10.

A Sa Kaeo public health officer said that there have been no new Covid-19 cases in the province in the past 14 days .

“We would like to thank all medical staff for their hard work and the public for adhering to measures announced by the Ministry of Public Health to prevent the spread of the virus. Please keep up the good work until the situation returns to normal.”

Sa Kaeo becomes Thailand's 10th virus-free province | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Thailand

Navy delays sub purchases as it slashes budget by a third

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

Navy delays sub purchases as it slashes budget by a third | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Matichon

All ministries in the Thai government have been instructed to contribute 10% of their 2020 budgets to the fight against Covid-19. Last week the Royal Thai Army announced it would also delay most of its purchases of new military hardware until the situation improves.

A spokesman says that The Royal Thai Navy has gone further and will cut 33%, or 4.1 billion baht, of its unspent budget so the money can be reallocated “to fight the virus and on rehabilitation”. The spending, which includes payments for the country’s second and third submarines from China, will be deferred to the fiscal year 2021. The first submarine was scheduled to reach Thailand in 2023.

Last month the government asked state agencies to cut their 2020 budgets by at least 10% of their outstanding amounts as of March 31 so the savings could be added to the central or contingency fund used in fighting the virus situation plus Thailand’s worst drought in 40 years.

A meeting of top brass chaired by the navy’s chief of staff agreed to the 33% cut, far more than what the government asked for.

Other projects to be sandbagged are the construction of a submarine port and the maintenance project for the subs; the anti-submarine warfare helicopter maintenance and upgrade project; the network-centric warfare system development project; the naval warfare training simulator and the secondary weapon system, among others. A project to build accommodation for 64 Navy families has also been shelved.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2733
  • Active Cases: 899
  • Recovered: 1787
  • Deaths: 47
  • Last Updated: 19-04-2020 at 12:15
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending