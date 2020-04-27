203 Thais returning home from New Zealand and Japan | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus Asia

203 Thais returning home from New Zealand and Japan

Anukul

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

203 Thais returning home from New Zealand and Japan
PHOTO: Arab News
168 Thai nationals who have been stranded in New Zealand will be returning home today. The flight left Auckland International Airport at 1.10pm local time, and will arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 8:15pm.

The Royal Thai Embassy revealed that 88 students in Wellington, aged between 11 and 19, will be returning on a chartered flight arranged by Thai Airways.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo is sending 35 Thai nationals home on a repatriation flight operated by Japan Airlines. The flight is scheduled to arrive in Thailand at 3:40pm.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World / The Nation

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

What does the extension of the Emergency Decree mean?

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

What does the extension of the Emergency Decree mean?
PHOTO: Yahoo News

The Covid-19 Centre for Situation Administration announced today that the Emergency Decree for Thailand will be extended, although it technically will not be official until announced in official channels. The announcement has caused many to believe the extension means that nearly all businesses must remain closed and all current restrictions, such as closures of public spaces and beaches, will not be lifted for another month. This is not the case

The Emergency Decree mainly allows PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the CCSA to control and manage the national situation, and help stop the spread, or even a second wave, of Covid-19. But restrictions in place can, and in some cases have, already been eased or strengthened, as the order allows for fluidity based on the overall situation. Many orders and restrictions, like the sale of alcohol, are at the discretion of provincial governors. Without the Emergency Decree, restrictions can’t be applied (or removed) quickly and easily on a national level.

Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the CCSA, told the Thai press this afternoon that that the national curfew will very likely remain. Bans on international flights, except for repatriated Thai citizens and a few other exceptions, have now been extended to the end of May. Some domestic travel restrictions will remain. Social and mass gatherings will still be banned.

But Tawesilp says the administration will be looking in depth at reopening businesses and easing restrictions, based on a colour coded scale of guidelines, gradually throughout May. Businesses will have to adhere to new health rules and guidelines once opened. These could include the compulsory wearing of face masks in stores, limits to the numbers of people in stores and no special incentives that may create too many customers at one time.

Provincial governors also have significant freedom in making decisions about openings for their districts and areas, as much of easing local business measures will be “guidelines” and open to local interpretations. In Chon Buri, for instance, based on the Governor’s discretion, hair salons (a red item on the national chart for opening) have been re-opened for with no problems reported.

Orders such as beach and park closures, alcohol bans etc. will be based on the decisions of provincial governors and will likely be announced this week.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Coronavirus Thailand

19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai

Today marks the 19th consecutive day without a new Covid-19 case in the northern capital and there are only 8 patients still remaining in hospital receiving treatment.

But a doctor from the provincial Epidemiological Prevention Medical Centre warns that there are still ongoing cases in Thailand and neighbouring countries, so the people of Chiang Mai must not rest easy and should “remain vigilant until the pandemic passes”.

He mentioned that the subdistrict of “Ke Lek” on the outskirts of eastern Myanmar is a potentially high risk area, and if anyone sees anyone coming across the border they should notify the relevant departments, which will place them under quarantine.

SOURCE: PR Chiang Mai

19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai

Coronavirus Thailand

Thailand’s emergency decree extended until May 31

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

Thailand's emergency decree extended until May 31
FILE PHOTO

Thailand’s Emergency Decree will be extended for another month after it expires this Thursday.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Monday recommended to extend the decree which would be extended to the end of May. The emergency decree gives the Thai PM sweeping powers and is provided for in the Thai Constitution for situations like the current Covid-19 outbreak. Whilst the extension of the emergency decree has not been officially signed into law, the proclamation will need to be made this week before April 30.

“The reason is concern about the return of the virus, with the centre still battling to stop it spreading any further. ”

The decision means the national 10pm-4am curfew will continue, no social gatherings will be allowed and only limited inter-provincial travel, among other restrictions, according to CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

The meeting was chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and brings together all agencies to discuss the impact of the decree.

Taweesilp says he National Security Council told the meeting that it surveyed public opinion, and it favoured the extension of the decree. He gave no other details of the survey.

Any extension of the Emergency Decree requires Cabinet approval. The CCSA will make its recommendation at tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting, where it will almost certainly be passed.

Businesses “may” gradually be allowed to open next month based on a colour-coded system that has been developed and new rules and restrictions set into place to help stop the spread of the virus.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2931
  • Active Cases: 270
  • Recovered: 2609
  • Deaths: 52
  • Last Updated: 27-04-2020 at 18:15

