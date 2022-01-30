COVID-19 SUNDAY: 12 deaths, over 2.4 million total infections

Today, the CCSA reported 8,444 new Covid-19 infections, down 174 since yesterday, and 12 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 7 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, today the country surpassed 2.4 million infections with a total of 2,403,661 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported. 22,157 total deaths have been recorded from the pandemic.



Over the course of January, daily Covid-19 infections have taken a sharp rise as the Omicron variant hit Thailand and began to spread rapidly. Now at the end of the first month of 2022, daily infection rates rise and fall in waves but have been constant at around 8,000 infections per day.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,829 recoveries, up 529 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,325,054 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection. There are now 84,542 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 603 from yesterday, including 546 in the ICU ( up 18 over last week) and 109 on ventilators ( up 13 over last week).

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 236 were brought in from international travellers, 21 were found in correctional facilities, 54 were identified by community testing, and 8,133 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,098 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.

They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from January 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,271 ▼ 26,166 3 Samut Prakan 790 ▲ 16,725 2 Chon Buri 395 ▼ 16,866 5 Nonthaburi 368 ▼ 9,135 4 Phuket 366 ▼ 10,081 9 Pathum Thani 270 ▲ 5,110 6 Ubon Ratchathani 220 ▲ 7,550 17 Sisaket 186 ▲ 3,097 12 Nakhon Ratchasima 184 ▼ 3,571 15 Samut Sakhon 175 ▲ 3,215

Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,271 ▼ 26,166 3 Samut Prakan 790 ▲ 16,725 5 Nonthaburi 368 ▼ 9,135 9 Pathum Thani 270 ▲ 5,110 15 Samut Sakhon 175 ▲ 3,215 20 Lopburi 147 ▼ 2,418 18 Nakhon Pathom 134 ▼ 2,492 24 Ayutthaya 106 ▼ 2,136 28 Saraburi 100 ▲ 1,978 48 Phetchabun 64 ▲ 1,130 36 Phitsanulok 58 ▼ 1,540 46 Suphan Buri 52 ▼ 1,123 32 Nakhon Sawan 50 ▲ 1,735 63 Sukhothai 50 ▲ 538 68 Phichit 42 ▲ 505 51 Nakhon Nayok 33 ▼ 957 58 Kamphaeng Phet 29 ▼ 804 69 Chai Nat 21 ▲ 420 78 Sing Buri 21 ▲ 267 71 Uthai Thani 17 ▼ 399 72 Ang Thong 13 ▲ 383 76 Samut Songkhram 13 ▲ 332 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 2 Chon Buri 395 ▼ 16,866 19 Chachoengsao 160 ▲ 2,446 11 Rayong 114 ▼ 3,614 43 Sa Kaeo 86 ▲ 1,261 37 Chanthaburi 62 ▲ 1,529 40 Prachinburi 53 ▼ 1,397 60 Trat 5 ▼ 655 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 8 Chiang Mai 126 • 4,942 42 Nan 34 ▼ 1,328 53 Chiang Rai 25 ▼ 897 62 Phrae 22 ▼ 496 70 Mae Hong Son 16 ▼ 408 73 Lamphun 14 ▲ 364 50 Lampang 13 ▼ 925 57 Phayao 8 • 750 74 Uttaradit 6 ▲ 343 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 6 Ubon Ratchathani 220 ▲ 7,550 17 Sisaket 186 ▲ 3,097 12 Nakhon Ratchasima 184 ▼ 3,571 7 Khon Kaen 153 ▲ 6,957 22 Surin 125 ▲ 2,269 14 Udon Thani 120 ▲ 3,178 13 Buriram 107 ▲ 3,259 35 Nong Khai 92 ▲ 1,631 33 Loei 87 ▼ 1,756 26 Roi Et 85 ▲ 2,034 23 Maha Sarakham 79 ▲ 2,108 44 Chaiyaphum 64 ▼ 1,344 34 Kalasin 52 ▼ 1,584 55 Yasothon 29 ▲ 812 54 Nakhon Phanom 27 ▼ 874 56 Nong Bua Lamphu 27 ▲ 785 45 Sakon Nakhon 24 ▲ 1,119 64 Amnat Charoen 14 ▼ 472 65 Bueng Kan 12 ▲ 451 59 Mukdahan 11 ▲ 714 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 4 Phuket 366 ▼ 10,081 10 Nakhon Si Thammarat 140 ▲ 4,590 21 Phatthalung 119 ▼ 2,310 29 Phang Nga 85 ▲ 1,907 16 Surat Thani 81 ▼ 2,885 39 Chumphon 72 ▲ 1,446 25 Songkhla 62 ▼ 2,038 41 Krabi 60 ▲ 1,397 49 Trang 47 ▲ 994 77 Narathiwat 16 ▲ 274 75 Ranong 12 ▼ 355 67 Yala 10 • 452 61 Pattani 9 ▼ 500 66 Satun 5 ▼ 441 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 27 Ratchaburi 139 ▼ 2,078 31 Kanchanaburi 77 ▼ 1,861 30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 73 ▲ 1,860 47 Phetchaburi 59 ▲ 1,120 52 Tak 24 ▲ 911 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 38 Prisons 73 ▲ 1,447

SOURCE: CCSA

