Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SUNDAY: 12 deaths, over 2.4 million total infections
Today, the CCSA reported 8,444 new Covid-19 infections, down 174 since yesterday, and 12 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 7 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, today the country surpassed 2.4 million infections with a total of 2,403,661 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported. 22,157 total deaths have been recorded from the pandemic.
Over the course of January, daily Covid-19 infections have taken a sharp rise as the Omicron variant hit Thailand and began to spread rapidly. Now at the end of the first month of 2022, daily infection rates rise and fall in waves but have been constant at around 8,000 infections per day.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,829 recoveries, up 529 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,325,054 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection. There are now 84,542 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 603 from yesterday, including 546 in the ICU ( up 18 over last week) and 109 on ventilators ( up 13 over last week).
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 236 were brought in from international travellers, 21 were found in correctional facilities, 54 were identified by community testing, and 8,133 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,098 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- Thailand is 26th on Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking
- Anutin praises way Thailand handled Covid-19 compared to US
- Australia to Kanye West: you must be fully vaccinated to play here
- Pope Francis calls Covid-19 fake news a violation of human rights
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.
They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from January 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,271
|▼
|26,166
|3
|Samut Prakan
|790
|▲
|16,725
|2
|Chon Buri
|395
|▼
|16,866
|5
|Nonthaburi
|368
|▼
|9,135
|4
|Phuket
|366
|▼
|10,081
|9
|Pathum Thani
|270
|▲
|5,110
|6
|Ubon Ratchathani
|220
|▲
|7,550
|17
|Sisaket
|186
|▲
|3,097
|12
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|184
|▼
|3,571
|15
|Samut Sakhon
|175
|▲
|3,215
Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,271
|▼
|26,166
|3
|Samut Prakan
|790
|▲
|16,725
|5
|Nonthaburi
|368
|▼
|9,135
|9
|Pathum Thani
|270
|▲
|5,110
|15
|Samut Sakhon
|175
|▲
|3,215
|20
|Lopburi
|147
|▼
|2,418
|18
|Nakhon Pathom
|134
|▼
|2,492
|24
|Ayutthaya
|106
|▼
|2,136
|28
|Saraburi
|100
|▲
|1,978
|48
|Phetchabun
|64
|▲
|1,130
|36
|Phitsanulok
|58
|▼
|1,540
|46
|Suphan Buri
|52
|▼
|1,123
|32
|Nakhon Sawan
|50
|▲
|1,735
|63
|Sukhothai
|50
|▲
|538
|68
|Phichit
|42
|▲
|505
|51
|Nakhon Nayok
|33
|▼
|957
|58
|Kamphaeng Phet
|29
|▼
|804
|69
|Chai Nat
|21
|▲
|420
|78
|Sing Buri
|21
|▲
|267
|71
|Uthai Thani
|17
|▼
|399
|72
|Ang Thong
|13
|▲
|383
|76
|Samut Songkhram
|13
|▲
|332
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|2
|Chon Buri
|395
|▼
|16,866
|19
|Chachoengsao
|160
|▲
|2,446
|11
|Rayong
|114
|▼
|3,614
|43
|Sa Kaeo
|86
|▲
|1,261
|37
|Chanthaburi
|62
|▲
|1,529
|40
|Prachinburi
|53
|▼
|1,397
|60
|Trat
|5
|▼
|655
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|8
|Chiang Mai
|126
|•
|4,942
|42
|Nan
|34
|▼
|1,328
|53
|Chiang Rai
|25
|▼
|897
|62
|Phrae
|22
|▼
|496
|70
|Mae Hong Son
|16
|▼
|408
|73
|Lamphun
|14
|▲
|364
|50
|Lampang
|13
|▼
|925
|57
|Phayao
|8
|•
|750
|74
|Uttaradit
|6
|▲
|343
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|6
|Ubon Ratchathani
|220
|▲
|7,550
|17
|Sisaket
|186
|▲
|3,097
|12
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|184
|▼
|3,571
|7
|Khon Kaen
|153
|▲
|6,957
|22
|Surin
|125
|▲
|2,269
|14
|Udon Thani
|120
|▲
|3,178
|13
|Buriram
|107
|▲
|3,259
|35
|Nong Khai
|92
|▲
|1,631
|33
|Loei
|87
|▼
|1,756
|26
|Roi Et
|85
|▲
|2,034
|23
|Maha Sarakham
|79
|▲
|2,108
|44
|Chaiyaphum
|64
|▼
|1,344
|34
|Kalasin
|52
|▼
|1,584
|55
|Yasothon
|29
|▲
|812
|54
|Nakhon Phanom
|27
|▼
|874
|56
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|27
|▲
|785
|45
|Sakon Nakhon
|24
|▲
|1,119
|64
|Amnat Charoen
|14
|▼
|472
|65
|Bueng Kan
|12
|▲
|451
|59
|Mukdahan
|11
|▲
|714
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|4
|Phuket
|366
|▼
|10,081
|10
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|140
|▲
|4,590
|21
|Phatthalung
|119
|▼
|2,310
|29
|Phang Nga
|85
|▲
|1,907
|16
|Surat Thani
|81
|▼
|2,885
|39
|Chumphon
|72
|▲
|1,446
|25
|Songkhla
|62
|▼
|2,038
|41
|Krabi
|60
|▲
|1,397
|49
|Trang
|47
|▲
|994
|77
|Narathiwat
|16
|▲
|274
|75
|Ranong
|12
|▼
|355
|67
|Yala
|10
|•
|452
|61
|Pattani
|9
|▼
|500
|66
|Satun
|5
|▼
|441
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|27
|Ratchaburi
|139
|▼
|2,078
|31
|Kanchanaburi
|77
|▼
|1,861
|30
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|73
|▲
|1,860
|47
|Phetchaburi
|59
|▲
|1,120
|52
|Tak
|24
|▲
|911
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|38
|Prisons
|73
|▲
|1,447
SOURCE: CCSA
