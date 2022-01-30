Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 12 deaths, over 2.4 million total infections

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 30 Jan Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 8,444 new Covid-19 infections, down 174 since yesterday, and 12 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 7 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, today the country surpassed 2.4 million infections with a total of 2,403,661 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported. 22,157 total deaths have been recorded from the pandemic.

30JAN Covid-19 Snapshot
Over the course of January, daily Covid-19 infections have taken a sharp rise as the Omicron variant hit Thailand and began to spread rapidly. Now at the end of the first month of 2022, daily infection rates rise and fall in waves but have been constant at around 8,000 infections per day.

January 2020 Daily Covid-19 infections

January 2022 Daily Covid Deaths

 

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,829 recoveries, up 529 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,325,054 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection. There are now 84,542 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 603 from yesterday, including 546 in the ICU ( up 18 over last week) and 109 on ventilators ( up 13 over last week).

30JAN Covid Med Care

Total Covid-19 Recoveries

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 236 were brought in from international travellers, 21 were found in correctional facilities, 54 were identified by community testing, and 8,133 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,098 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

30JAN Covid Daily

 

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

29JAN Covid-19 Daily Vaccines 29JAN Covid-19 Total Vaccines

 

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

 

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

30JAN Covid-19 Tourist

The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.

They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from January 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,271 26,166
3 Samut Prakan 790 16,725
2 Chon Buri 395 16,866
5 Nonthaburi 368 9,135
4 Phuket 366 10,081
9 Pathum Thani 270 5,110
6 Ubon Ratchathani 220 7,550
17 Sisaket 186 3,097
12 Nakhon Ratchasima 184 3,571
15 Samut Sakhon 175 3,215

 

Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,271 26,166
3 Samut Prakan 790 16,725
5 Nonthaburi 368 9,135
9 Pathum Thani 270 5,110
15 Samut Sakhon 175 3,215
20 Lopburi 147 2,418
18 Nakhon Pathom 134 2,492
24 Ayutthaya 106 2,136
28 Saraburi 100 1,978
48 Phetchabun 64 1,130
36 Phitsanulok 58 1,540
46 Suphan Buri 52 1,123
32 Nakhon Sawan 50 1,735
63 Sukhothai 50 538
68 Phichit 42 505
51 Nakhon Nayok 33 957
58 Kamphaeng Phet 29 804
69 Chai Nat 21 420
78 Sing Buri 21 267
71 Uthai Thani 17 399
72 Ang Thong 13 383
76 Samut Songkhram 13 332
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
2 Chon Buri 395 16,866
19 Chachoengsao 160 2,446
11 Rayong 114 3,614
43 Sa Kaeo 86 1,261
37 Chanthaburi 62 1,529
40 Prachinburi 53 1,397
60 Trat 5 655
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
8 Chiang Mai 126 4,942
42 Nan 34 1,328
53 Chiang Rai 25 897
62 Phrae 22 496
70 Mae Hong Son 16 408
73 Lamphun 14 364
50 Lampang 13 925
57 Phayao 8 750
74 Uttaradit 6 343
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
6 Ubon Ratchathani 220 7,550
17 Sisaket 186 3,097
12 Nakhon Ratchasima 184 3,571
7 Khon Kaen 153 6,957
22 Surin 125 2,269
14 Udon Thani 120 3,178
13 Buriram 107 3,259
35 Nong Khai 92 1,631
33 Loei 87 1,756
26 Roi Et 85 2,034
23 Maha Sarakham 79 2,108
44 Chaiyaphum 64 1,344
34 Kalasin 52 1,584
55 Yasothon 29 812
54 Nakhon Phanom 27 874
56 Nong Bua Lamphu 27 785
45 Sakon Nakhon 24 1,119
64 Amnat Charoen 14 472
65 Bueng Kan 12 451
59 Mukdahan 11 714
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
4 Phuket 366 10,081
10 Nakhon Si Thammarat 140 4,590
21 Phatthalung 119 2,310
29 Phang Nga 85 1,907
16 Surat Thani 81 2,885
39 Chumphon 72 1,446
25 Songkhla 62 2,038
41 Krabi 60 1,397
49 Trang 47 994
77 Narathiwat 16 274
75 Ranong 12 355
67 Yala 10 452
61 Pattani 9 500
66 Satun 5 441
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
27 Ratchaburi 139 2,078
31 Kanchanaburi 77 1,861
30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 73 1,860
47 Phetchaburi 59 1,120
52 Tak 24 911
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
38 Prisons 73 1,447

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Coronavirus (Covid-19)43 seconds ago

      COVID-19 SUNDAY: 12 deaths, over 2.4 million total infections
      North East19 mins ago

      Controversy for Khao Yai National Park Chief over wild party
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

      Thailand is 26th on Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking
      image
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

      Anutin trolls US handling of Covid-19, compared to Thailand
      Environment4 hours ago

      Thailand’s Rayong province declares emergency as oil slick reaches beach
      World14 hours ago

      Australia to Kanye West: you must be fully vaccinated to play here
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Expats16 hours ago

      Fundraiser for survivor, funeral for victim of the attack on 2 British men
      World18 hours ago

      Pope Francis calls Covid-19 fake news a violation of human rights
      Pattaya18 hours ago

      Body of unknown dead man found floating in sea near Pattaya
      Drugs19 hours ago

      Asia’s second largest drug bust: 36 million meth pills in Laos
      Pollution22 hours ago

      Oil from the Rayong pipeline leak reaches the beach
      Tourism22 hours ago

      Chinese New Year uptick in BKK arrivals, but mostly domestic
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

      COVID-19 SATURDAY: 19 deaths, over 200,000 infections in 2022
      Expats1 day ago

      Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
      World1 day ago

      Covid-19 vaccine does not kill athletes, despite consistent rumour
      Thailand5 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism11 months ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism11 months ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism11 months ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending