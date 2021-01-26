CCSA Update: 959 new Covid-19 cases, most detected in proactive case finding | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 959 new Covid-19 cases, most detected in proactive case finding
Breaking Thailand’s record for highest daily spike in coronavirus cases, 959 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 3,679 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, Thailand has reported a total of 14,646 cases and 75 coronavirus-related deaths.
The majority of new cases were found in proactive case finding in Samut Sakhon, which has been increased to test 60,000 people in the province this week. With more diligent testing in the Covid-19 hotspot, health officials expected a spike in reported cases. 848 of the 959 new cases were detected proactive testing, most in Samut Sakhon and only 4 in Bangkok.
In Samut Sakhon, 70 other Covid-19 cases were detected during hospital examinations, according to the CCSA. Since the new wave of infections last month, concentrated at a seafood market in the province’s Mahachai fishing hub, 6,555 cases have been reported in Samut Sakhon with the vast majority of cases involving migrant workers. Out of those cases, 5,178 were found in proactive case finding which has tested more than 70,000 people in the area.
The CCSA reports 17 new cases in Bangkok, 1 in Samut Songkham and 1 in Ubon Ratchathani, all exposed to the virus will visiting high risk areas. 22 of the new cases reported today were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from abroad.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon speeds up proactive Covid-19 screening to test at least 60,000 people this week
Proactive Covid-19 testing in Samut Sakhon is increasing and health officials now aim to test at least 60,000 people this week. Medical officials from several hospitals are also coming together to help accelerate the screening at different venues in the province.
The active case finding in Samut Sakhon, the primary “Covid-19 hotspot” in the new wave of infections, health officials will test migrant workers who work at various factories as well as residents in 15 communities, market vendors and other people in high risk groups.
According to the CCSA, with the proactive screening, the number of new infections is expected to be high. And with the current proactive plan to be complete this week, it is expected to find 4,400 new infections or about 7% of those being screened.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
World
AstraZeneca says reports of vaccine’s low efficacy among elderly is “completely incorrect”
The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca says reports that its Covid-19 vaccine has an extremely low efficacy among the elderly is “completely incorrect.” German newspapers published articles today reporting that the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University, has an efficacy less than 10% in those over 65 years old.
The economic daily Handelsblatt reported that Berlin estimated the vaccine’s efficacy for those over 65 years old was just 8%. The vaccine is set to be approved by the European Union this week, but the report adds that Berlin does not expect the vaccine will receive a license allowing use for the elderly.
AstraZeneca released a statement saying the reports of the low efficacy rate for adults over 65 is “completely incorrect.”
“In November, we published data in The Lancet demonstrating that older adults showed strong immune responses to the vaccine, with 100% of older adults generating spike-specific antibodies after the second dose.”
Thailand is lined up to receive 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine next month and the Thai government has approved the vaccine for emergency use. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is now calling on hospitals, both public and private, to prepare for the first phase of vaccinations, starting with health care workers and vulnerable groups in high risk areas. The vaccine requires 2 doses injected 4 to 12 weeks apart.
SOURCES: Reuters | Nation Thailand | AFP
Thailand
Chulalongkorn University to start human trials for its Covid-19 vaccine
The vaccine research centre at Chulalongkorn University is planning to start human trials of its mRNA vaccine candidate, called Chula – Cov19, in April. The university received prototype vaccines from factories in the United States. If the human trials are effective, the first million doses of locally-produced vaccines could available this year.
According to the centre’s director Dr. Kiat Ruxrungtham, the human trials will be conducted on 72 volunteers to assess the right dosages. The second stage of efficacy and safety is expected to be performed on about 600 volunteers from June until September.
He also says that the centre’s mRNA vaccines can be stored at 5◦C, compared to the Pfizer vaccine that must be well kept at below -70◦C. Therefore, the Thai-made vaccine is expected to be easier and more convenient for storage management. However, there will be a test to find the right temperature for the vaccine storage.
The Chula – Cov19 vaccine development project a collaboration between Chulalongkorn University’s vaccine research centre and Pennsylvania University in the US. The centre’s research team has been studying several vaccine candidates since the Covid-19 outbreak last year.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Chulalongkorn Hospital
