CCSA Update: 959 new Covid-19 cases, most detected in proactive case finding | The Thaiger

CCSA Update: 959 new Covid-19 cases, most detected in proactive case finding

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

22 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Post Today
Breaking Thailand’s record for highest daily spike in coronavirus cases, 959 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 3,679 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, Thailand has reported a total of 14,646 cases and 75 coronavirus-related deaths.

The majority of new cases were found in proactive case finding in Samut Sakhon, which has been increased to test 60,000 people in the province this week. With more diligent testing in the Covid-19 hotspot, health officials expected a spike in reported cases. 848 of the 959 new cases were detected proactive testing, most in Samut Sakhon and only 4 in Bangkok.

In Samut Sakhon, 70 other Covid-19 cases were detected during hospital examinations, according to the CCSA. Since the new wave of infections last month, concentrated at a seafood market in the province’s Mahachai fishing hub, 6,555 cases have been reported in Samut Sakhon with the vast majority of cases involving migrant workers. Out of those cases, 5,178 were found in proactive case finding which has tested more than 70,000 people in the area.

The CCSA reports 17 new cases in Bangkok, 1 in Samut Songkham and 1 in Ubon Ratchathani, all exposed to the virus will visiting high risk areas. 22 of the new cases reported today were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from abroad.

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of January 25, according to Worldometers.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

