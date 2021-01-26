CCSA Update: 959 new Covid-19 cases, most detected in proactive case finding | The Thaiger

Breaking Thailand’s record for highest daily spike in coronavirus cases, 959 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 3,679 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, Thailand has reported a total of 14,646 cases and 75 coronavirus-related deaths.

The majority of new cases were found in proactive case finding in Samut Sakhon, which has been increased to test 60,000 people in the province this week. With more diligent testing in the Covid-19 hotspot, health officials expected a spike in reported cases. 848 of the 959 new cases were detected proactive testing, most in Samut Sakhon and only 4 in Bangkok.

In Samut Sakhon, 70 other Covid-19 cases were detected during hospital examinations, according to the CCSA. Since the new wave of infections last month, concentrated at a seafood market in the province’s Mahachai fishing hub, 6,555 cases have been reported in Samut Sakhon with the vast majority of cases involving migrant workers. Out of those cases, 5,178 were found in proactive case finding which has tested more than 70,000 people in the area.

The CCSA reports 17 new cases in Bangkok, 1 in Samut Songkham and 1 in Ubon Ratchathani, all exposed to the virus will visiting high risk areas. 22 of the new cases reported today were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from abroad.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.