Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cambodian officials blame Thai truck drivers for spreading Covid in border province
Cambodian officials believe truck drivers from Thailand have brought more than just their goods into Cambodia. The officials suspect the drivers have spread Covid into their country, specifically, to the border province of Battambang.
The chief of the district, Sok Sokhun, says truckers that routinely cross the border could be why Covid is spreading throughout Battambang. He says it is possible the drivers were asymptomatic when they crossed the border. Or, it could also be that they lowered their guard when they got to Cambodia. Presumably, by “guard” the chief was referring to the masks and was not being metaphorical.
The inpouring of Covid cases is among vendors and an affected market near the Duong international checkpoint. It’s believed that the high number of vendors who have contracted Covid is because of truck drivers, with as many as 600 driving through the checkpoint a day, says Sok in the Khmer Times.
“This checkpoint has no migrant workers crossing over, only truck drivers who deliver goods between Cambodia and Thailand”, adds Sok.
The market in question, Kamrieng, where hundreds of trucks routinely stop to drop off goods, closed for 1 day, last Wednesday, in order to curb the spread of Covid. Testing was then performed on 700 vendors at the market. Over 250 people tested positive since Wednesday. Cambodia is currently tackling an outbreak of the Delta variant with new cases spiking since April.
The Duong border pass sits opposite the Ban Laem checkpoint in Chanthaburi, located in eastern Thailand.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Top 10 Online Fruit Vendors in Thailand
Cambodian officials blame Thai truck drivers for spreading Covid in border province
The best places to live by the beach in Thailand
The Thaiger Digital Summit – Seven Thai Tech Start-Ups Speak Out
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand’s 8 most iconic landmarks
The best places to live for families in Thailand
10 must-visit attractions in Krabi
Monday Covid Update: 12,583 new cases; provincial totals
Hot comments from the weekend! | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 16
Police say Din Daeng protests will end by next month
23 Rohingya rescued from human trafficking operation in Tak
NACC nearing conclusion in case of police allegedly smuggling liquor
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Night curfews, Samui party arrests | September 13
Nakhon Si Thammarat named Thailand’s most murderous province
Making money from Youtube | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 87
CCSA monitoring developments in next 2 weeks to decide next steps
Is it worth living and doing Business in Thailand compared to Vietnam | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 85
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
COVID-19 Sunday afternoon Update, provincial totals
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Pattaya3 days ago
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
- Hua Hin2 days ago
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
- Crime24 hours ago
Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
- Bangkok3 days ago
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
COVID-19 Sunday afternoon Update, provincial totals
- Technology19 hours ago
Gaming stocks plunge as Chinese authorities protest “effeminacy”
Recent comments: