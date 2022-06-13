Broadcasting industry request no-mask rule during shoots

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission will request a no-mask rule for game and variety television shows’ shootings next week at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting, according to an NBTC member, Pirongrong Ramasoota.

News show presenters have also pushed for the no-mask rule, and will use see-through dividers between them and guests. The request for not wearing face masks, antigen testing, and temperature checks will be included in the changes. Social-distancing measures and risk management procedures for production crews will be updated too.

The broadcasting sector has made healthcare a high priority, and many operators have developed routine antigen testing every 3 days, as well as social distancing, according to secretary of the association of digital television broadcasting, Diao Woratangtrakul.

“If actors in drama shows can remove face masks, those participating in other shows also should be able to do so.”

During a meeting with the Department of Disease Control, the NBTC will present suggestions from television companies before passing them to the CCSA for approval next week.

