Bali’s borders closed to international tourists the end of 2020

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Bali's borders closed to international tourists the end of 2020
PHOTO: Unsplash: Sebastian Pena Lambarri
Planning a trip to Bali? Think again. Bali’s borders are closed for foreign tourists for the rest of the year. The Indonesian island was set to lift restrictions on September 11, but the Bali governor says it is still not safe to have people entering and leaving due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thailand has also pushed international tourist travel until at least 2021.

The popular and Instagram famous tourist destination hit a low during the pandemic with a significant drop in flight to and from Bali along with empty hotels and restaurants. While the island needs to recover its tourism industry, Bali Governor Wayan Koster says plans to allow international travellers need to be thoroughly thought out and done carefully. He didn’t give a date for international travel, but it won’t be this year. Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, also still has a ban on foreign tourists.

“The central government supports (Bali’s) plans to recover tourism by opening the doors for international tourists. However, this requires care, prudence, not to be rushed, and requires careful preparation.”

Bali has reported 49 coronavirus related deaths and more than 4,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Koster says new cases are under control and the recovery rate is increasing. Altogether, Indonesia has more than 6,000 virus related deaths with more than 153,000 confirmed cases.

“The government is still prohibiting its citizens from travelling abroad at least until the end of 2020. In line with the policy, we also cannot open the gate to international travellers until the end of 2020 as the situation in Indonesia, including Bali, is not yet safe to welcome them.”

The island’s economy is picking up with domestic travel. Bali’s beaches and temples were reopened at the end of last month. Thousands of domestic tourists have arrived at the island’s airport each day since domestic travel was lifted, according to the Jakarta Post.

SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Jakarta Post

 

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

