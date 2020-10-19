50% of Thailand’s population to get Covid-19 vaccine when available – Health Minister

Half the population in Thailand will be injected with the Covid-19 vaccine once it’s released and available to the public, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says. Oxford University and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca are conducting trails of the new vaccine. Thailand is planned to be the Southeast Asia production site for the new vaccine.
The health minister says the vaccine will be first used on Thai nationals who are in their mid-60s and then the ministry will work to make sure at least 50% of the population is injected with the vaccine.
The Public Health Ministry is also going through the World Health Organisation’s COVAX facility to make sure there is a sufficient supply of a vaccine. The ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Supakit Sirilak says about 65 million doses will be needed for Thailand, adding that 40% will be reserved with COVAX, 40% will go to AstraZeneca and 20% will go to other sources.
Siam Bioscience will be producing the vaccine in Thailand. Director of the National Vaccine Institute Nakorn Premsri says they have the potential to produce up to 200 million doses. Production is expected to start in mid-2021.
“Once the technology transfer agreement is signed, the Thai side will have to be trained on production processes. AstraZeneca’s vaccine is expected to pass Phase 3 testing and production should start in December. After that it needs to register with the FDA in the UK and Thailand, before we can start producing the vaccine mid next year.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
This post was last modified on October 19, 2020 6:42 pm
Art meets politics again, this time with hundreds of thousands of K-Pop fans raising funds…
Police are now cracking down on local media outlets covering the pro-democracy protests as well…
Thailand News Today, a daily wrap up of the day's news, delivered, free on YouTube…
Dozens of people have been arrested since the State of Emergency was imposed early Thursday…
"We were really hoping to crater the cases in preparation for a bad winter. We've done…
The following story was sent to The Thaiger from the Yindii, a business focused on…
View Comments
Lol, not even in EU or US they will be able to cover 50% of people, probably 20%. Everybody knows who will receive the vaccine first: govt and riches. Then, if some spare shots will remain, they will be sold to the best offerers.
Nope. you don't know what you are talking about. First medical staff of all sorts and the elderly will get it, then people with pre-existing conditions of all ages. You don't know what you are talking about. And in Europe and the US, within 9-12 months they will be able to vaccinate 50%. Stop with the tin hat conspiracy crap. In the US, they already have such protocols in place for the flu vaccine every year as sometimes production is slower or demand is higher. it doesn't go to 'elites' first.
Even if the vaccine is made available, many researchers have said it may not
Be so effective, as the virus mutates frequently. It seems the recent strains have become more transmissible, but less fatal. The Swedish approach has so far been more effective for long term reduction of transmission.
What vaccine ? Many will become available at some stage and people can decide if they want it or not ! Personally I'll give a new vaccine a miss
John
Yes, you will be giving the vaccine a miss if you are currently in Thailand, but not by choice.
You have no rights to anything there as you are a farang on a temporary visa so you will be at the bottom of the vaccine list anyway.
We in England have reserved 60million doses and most of us will be happy to have a dose of our own (Oxford University) vaccine.
Still, you do not need the vaccine in Thailand anyway as it appears hardly anyone has died of it, sorry I have to laugh at the statistics published.
What you do need though is to get everyone to wear crash helmets in order to stop the 60+ people a DAY who die in road accidents mostly on motorbikes.
Yea John like you will get a vaccine. I understand that most uneducated fools like yourself will be passed over on the first vaccine to go around. We here in Thailand don't need that much because we took precautions from the start. Nothing like you idiots in England. How many have died now? Don't believe the statistics published? Guess what John. We don't give a shit what you believe.
Dodging data does not seem to be a nice precaution
Otherwise healthy people who died...
About 800.
And testing isn't accurate or specific to covid 19.
The reaction to this is insane. Vaccinate for what? It's not dangerous to me or most of the people I know.
I know this through my experience with it last Nov. I think 1 or 2 workers missed 1 day of work. Everyone caught it. No one died or missed work.
Only 50 percent?
If I was Oxford university I would send medics to give the vaccine to whom they choose.
Otherwise the Thais will sell it on at an inflated price to other countries.
Then they will copy the vaccine and make a fortune out of it.
Tell the Thais no vaccine until they stop looting English expats and charging outrageous fraudulent charges for any brits who want to enter Thailand.
These are the only laws Thais understand.