Coronavirus (Covid-19)

20 Thai provinces currently free of Covid-19 infections

Maya Taylor

Published 

17 mins ago

 on 

20 Thai provinces currently free of Covid-19 infections | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO
Thailand’s Covid-19 task force has confirmed that 20 provinces in the country have had no active cases of the virus since the new outbreak began. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has named the provinces as Si Sa Ket, Yasothon, Nong Bua Lamphu, Bueng Kan, Roi Et, Kalasin, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Phrae, Phayao, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Uthai Thani, Phitsanulok, Phang Nga, Chumphon, Phatthalung, Pattani and Yala.

According to a Nation Thailand report, 16 provinces have recorded no new case of the virus in the past 7 days. They are Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Sa Kaew, Ubon Ratchathani, Chaiyaphum, Nong Khai, Mahasarakham, Nakhon Sawan, Sukhothai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Songkhla, Satun, Trang, Narathiwat and Uttaradit.

In addition, the provinces of Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, Phuket and Udon Thani have reported no new cases for 2 weeks.

Thailand has found itself in the grip of a Covid-19 resurgence, having gone months without a case of local transmission. In the weeks since a 67 year old woman tested positive for the virus in the central province of Samut Sakhon, the outbreak has now spread to 54 provinces, with over 4,500 active cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Thailand has recorded 9,841 cases and 67 deaths. There are currently 28 provinces listed as “high risk”.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Maya Taylor

