Connect with us

BTS

Bangkok’s SRT Red Line launches commercial service, fares 12 to 42 baht

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Bangkok Red Line train. Photo/ ASEAN Skyline
image
image

After four months of trial operation, commercial services on the Red Line commenced yesterday, with fares ranging from 12 baht to 42 baht, with its operating hours extended until midnight every day.

The director-general of SRT Electrified Train Co., Suthep Panpeng, said that with the termination of free services, ridership will initially drop by 20% to roughly 8,000 per day, but that figure is projected to rise within a few weeks.

He estimates that 30,000 people per day will use the Red Line next year, which is split at Bang Sue into two portions, with services to Rangsit on the northern line and services to Taling Chan on the western line.

Five trains will be deployed on the longer northern track and four trains on the shorter western run at first, according to Suthep, every 12 minutes from 7am to 9:30am and 5pm to 7:30pm on the Bang Sue-Rangsit stretch, and every 20 minutes outside of peak hours.

During operating hours, a train will depart every 20 minutes on the Bang Sue-Taling Chan segment. There will be 138 trips along the Bang Sue-Rangsit segment, whilst the Bang Sue-Taling Chan portion will have 112 daily trips.

Health and safety laws will be vigorously followed which will be a priority for all passengers, according to the director-general.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand calm over Omicron variant, Crackdown on Human trafficking | Nov 30
Visa2 hours ago

Cabinet okays new visa scheme allowing a 1 year stay for medical tourists
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says PCR tests will remain a requirement for foreign arrivals
Sponsored1 day ago

Siam Seaplane makes getting to your destination so much easier
advertiseadvertise
Thailand2 hours ago

More venues in Thailand require proof of vaccination, or ATK test, at the door
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Pfizer CEO says new version of vaccine under development to target Omicron
Southeast Asia2 hours ago

Taiwanese co-pilot pays off NT$800,000 fine for breaching quarantine rules
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
China3 hours ago

Shanghai halts 500 flights, issues closure order after 3 three local Covid cases
BTS3 hours ago

Bangkok’s SRT Red Line launches commercial service, fares 12 to 42 baht
Southeast Asia3 hours ago

Two South African travellers test positive for Omicron at Singapore airport
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 4,306 new cases; provincial totals
Southeast Asia4 hours ago

Verdicts in Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi trial postponed until Monday
Video5 hours ago

Legalise porn, Thai names, More vaccines | Thaiger Bites | Ep.71
Bangkok6 hours ago

Foreigner claims Bangkok taxi pocketed 1,000 baht for ride down Sukhumvit
Thailand7 hours ago

Flash floods from heavy rain hit three districts in Surat Thani
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Thailand entry restrictions on African countries in response to Omicron
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending