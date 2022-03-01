Connect with us

Video

Thailand News Update | Jimi Sandu murder suspect arrested in Canada

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

Police plan to use lie detectors when they question people who were on the speedboat with TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong when she fell into the Chao Phraya River and drowned last week. The national police chief announced that a lie detector was a tool to facilitate the investigation. He said…. Every answer from Nida’s friends must be backed by reasons… Police will see who they phoned after the incident… and if there was any physical assault. Police will make it clear if there was any dispute or life insurance involved.”Tangmo’s mother has already stated that she did not believe her daughter’s death was an accident and she suspected foul play. But investigators are now oping that the use of a lie detector in questioning would provide a clearer picture of what happened. Nonthaburi police have sent Tangmo’s mobile phone to the bureau for examination, which should be concluded this week.

A suspect in the Jimi Sandu murder case was arrested in Canada and a request for his return to Thailand has been submitted. Matthew Dupre, from Canada, was allegedly one of two hitmen who fired multiple shots at Sandu outside a villa in Phuket. Sandu, who was born in India, was a notorious gangster in the British Columbia area of Canada and had entered Thailand by private jet with a fake passport in December last year.Matthew Dupre was arrested in Edmonton, Alberta on February 20, according to the Thailand’s Office of the Attorney General.The Alberta Court currently has the suspect detained depending on the results of the court’s ruling on Thailand’s extradition hearing. The Office of the Attorney General was working hard to bring him to Thailand so he can stand trial.Thai authorities have filed multiple charges against Matthew Dupre and his alleged partner in crime, Gene Karl Lahrkamp, including the murder of Jimi Sandhu in the parking area of his leased beachfront property in Rawai, Phuket around 10:30pm on February 4.Security camera recordings in and near the crime area helped identify the two, and they were named in several media stories.

More than 100 law enforcement officers have been assigned to investigate a case where gunmen attacked a van carrying members of a local council…. A tambon administrative organisation, on Valentine’s Day in the central province of Nakhon Nayok.A tampon representative and the driver were killed in the shooting. Another tampon chairperson was injured. Now the Royal Thai Police say more than 100 officers are working on the case due to the so-called influential people involved and some have expressed concerned that “local mafias” could manipulate the investigation outcome. From video footage from the van, a Mitsubishi tailgated the van and then pulled up alongside it when gunmen opened fire. The driver lost control, crashing into a ditch. So far, officers have arrested three suspects, including a man who allegedly supplied the firearms to the gunmen, but believe more people were involved in the plans for the attack.

Ukrainians and Russians in Thailand have been gathering in various locations in Phuket to call for peace and urging a stop to the violence. Crowds waved flags and balloons in Ukraine’s national colours yellow and blue as they called for an end to the conflict.Yesterday, over 80 Ukrainian and Russian tourists and expats were on the roadside by the Royal Phuket Marina with signs and national flags. A smaller group of tourists stood in front of Phuket’s Russian Embassy, and they were later joined the big group from the Royal Phuket Marina. They held the signs with messages related to the conflict and they called for peace. They rally ended at around 10:30am.Over the weekend, other groups also gathered at Patong Beach, holding signs and the Ukraine national flag. The group said they contacted each other on Facebook to arrange the small rallies.

The popular “claw” machines at arcades and malls, some filled with stuffed animals or toys, are actually banned in Thailand because, back in 2020, the Interior Ministry announced that the games of technique and chance were probably rigged and considered “gambling tools.”But the two-year ban could be reversed after a recent ruling in Chiang Mai.Earlier this month, the Chiang Mai public prosecutor dismissed a case filed against an arcade operator Family Amusement, dropping charges of “organised gambling” and “concealing illicit imported goods,” saying the “claw crane” machine should be considered vending machines, not “gambling tools.”In March 2021, police had arrested the game store operators and seized 35 claw machines from the shop at Promenada shopping centre in the main city district, according to the company’s legal advisor. The claw machines were produced in Thailand, according to reports. And the prosecutor did not consider the machines to be gambling devices. The company’s legal advisor says the prosecutor found that they were operating their business in line with the Interior Ministry’s guidelines.

A 50 metre bridge in Bangkok collapsed over the weekend, reportedly due to mistakes made by the construction team that critically affected the structure. The collapse on Udomsuk road impacted traffic as well as the water supply in the area. No accidents or losses were reported, and the damage is expected to be repaired within a month.The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration suspects a worker may have put a drill in the wrong spot, allowing water to get into the structure. The construction company tried to seal up the structure with P.U. foam, but the structure couldn’t bear the pressure and later collapsed. Bangkok deputy governor says that the authorities had to carefully check the soil layer under the bridge because it had been saturated by water.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Fanta
    2022-03-01 04:50
    Canada doesn’t have the death penalty so they won’t extradite the alleged hit man unless Thailand commits to not sentencing the guy to death.
    image
    Guest1
    2022-03-01 06:55
    2 hours ago, Fanta said: Canada doesn’t have the death penalty so they won’t extradite the alleged hit man unless Thailand commits to not sentencing the guy to death. But he just has to admit, that he did it, so…
    image
    HiuMak
    2022-03-01 07:23
    15 hours ago, kalyan said: Fantastic follow up, really Thailand Police is exceeding the expecation of " scotland yard", very good. this is a real good example of speedy follow up . Brown brothers very effective internationally. Good bilateral ties.…
    image
    Perros
    2022-03-01 09:41
    9 hours ago, Guest1 said: Does the public know already, how the "gangster", hashtag murderer, got the guns from the influential persons? Who are this persons and are they getting their guns back? I read something a few weeks ago…
    image
    Guest1
    2022-03-01 09:47
    7 minutes ago, Perros said: I read something a few weeks ago that these guns were tied to the local boys in brown. I can't recall if they were active duty or retired. That would explain the silence , methinks

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Protests7 mins ago

      Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa granted 3-month conditional bail
      Hong Kong29 mins ago

      Hong Kong officials eye China-style lockdown, as bodies pile up in hospitals
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)53 mins ago

      Health officials admit ongoing surge in infections affecting Favipiravir supply
      Sponsored1 day ago

      Family and fun Sunday brunch with the live jazz at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket returning to Sears & Co
      image
      Video56 mins ago

      Thailand News Update | Jimi Sandu murder suspect arrested in Canada
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

      Health officials say Thailand’s Covid cases could reach 100,000 a day by Songkran
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Thai Cabinet Concerned Over Ukraine Fallout I GMT
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Economy2 hours ago

      Government to discuss measures to mitigate economic fallout from Russian invasion of Ukraine
      Crime15 hours ago

      UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
      Thailand16 hours ago

      More than 100 officers investigate local politician fatal shooting
      Thailand17 hours ago

      Thailand News Today | Suspicions over Thai actress drowning
      Thailand17 hours ago

      Thailand’s ban on “claw” machines could be reversed after Chiang Mai ruling
      China17 hours ago

      China straddles diplomatic tightrope on Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s sovereignty
      Thailand19 hours ago

      Bangkok police allegedly shoots and kills colleague on accident while drunk
      Phuket19 hours ago

      Ukrainians and Russians in Thailand gather in Phuket to call for peace
      Thailand20 hours ago

      Suspect in Jimi Sandu murder case arrested in Canada
      Thailand6 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism12 months ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending