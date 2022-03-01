Video
Thailand News Update | Jimi Sandu murder suspect arrested in Canada
Police plan to use lie detectors when they question people who were on the speedboat with TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong when she fell into the Chao Phraya River and drowned last week. The national police chief announced that a lie detector was a tool to facilitate the investigation. He said…. Every answer from Nida’s friends must be backed by reasons… Police will see who they phoned after the incident… and if there was any physical assault. Police will make it clear if there was any dispute or life insurance involved.”Tangmo’s mother has already stated that she did not believe her daughter’s death was an accident and she suspected foul play. But investigators are now oping that the use of a lie detector in questioning would provide a clearer picture of what happened. Nonthaburi police have sent Tangmo’s mobile phone to the bureau for examination, which should be concluded this week.
A suspect in the Jimi Sandu murder case was arrested in Canada and a request for his return to Thailand has been submitted. Matthew Dupre, from Canada, was allegedly one of two hitmen who fired multiple shots at Sandu outside a villa in Phuket. Sandu, who was born in India, was a notorious gangster in the British Columbia area of Canada and had entered Thailand by private jet with a fake passport in December last year.Matthew Dupre was arrested in Edmonton, Alberta on February 20, according to the Thailand’s Office of the Attorney General.The Alberta Court currently has the suspect detained depending on the results of the court’s ruling on Thailand’s extradition hearing. The Office of the Attorney General was working hard to bring him to Thailand so he can stand trial.Thai authorities have filed multiple charges against Matthew Dupre and his alleged partner in crime, Gene Karl Lahrkamp, including the murder of Jimi Sandhu in the parking area of his leased beachfront property in Rawai, Phuket around 10:30pm on February 4.Security camera recordings in and near the crime area helped identify the two, and they were named in several media stories.
More than 100 law enforcement officers have been assigned to investigate a case where gunmen attacked a van carrying members of a local council…. A tambon administrative organisation, on Valentine’s Day in the central province of Nakhon Nayok.A tampon representative and the driver were killed in the shooting. Another tampon chairperson was injured. Now the Royal Thai Police say more than 100 officers are working on the case due to the so-called influential people involved and some have expressed concerned that “local mafias” could manipulate the investigation outcome. From video footage from the van, a Mitsubishi tailgated the van and then pulled up alongside it when gunmen opened fire. The driver lost control, crashing into a ditch. So far, officers have arrested three suspects, including a man who allegedly supplied the firearms to the gunmen, but believe more people were involved in the plans for the attack.
Ukrainians and Russians in Thailand have been gathering in various locations in Phuket to call for peace and urging a stop to the violence. Crowds waved flags and balloons in Ukraine’s national colours yellow and blue as they called for an end to the conflict.Yesterday, over 80 Ukrainian and Russian tourists and expats were on the roadside by the Royal Phuket Marina with signs and national flags. A smaller group of tourists stood in front of Phuket’s Russian Embassy, and they were later joined the big group from the Royal Phuket Marina. They held the signs with messages related to the conflict and they called for peace. They rally ended at around 10:30am.Over the weekend, other groups also gathered at Patong Beach, holding signs and the Ukraine national flag. The group said they contacted each other on Facebook to arrange the small rallies.
The popular “claw” machines at arcades and malls, some filled with stuffed animals or toys, are actually banned in Thailand because, back in 2020, the Interior Ministry announced that the games of technique and chance were probably rigged and considered “gambling tools.”But the two-year ban could be reversed after a recent ruling in Chiang Mai.Earlier this month, the Chiang Mai public prosecutor dismissed a case filed against an arcade operator Family Amusement, dropping charges of “organised gambling” and “concealing illicit imported goods,” saying the “claw crane” machine should be considered vending machines, not “gambling tools.”In March 2021, police had arrested the game store operators and seized 35 claw machines from the shop at Promenada shopping centre in the main city district, according to the company’s legal advisor. The claw machines were produced in Thailand, according to reports. And the prosecutor did not consider the machines to be gambling devices. The company’s legal advisor says the prosecutor found that they were operating their business in line with the Interior Ministry’s guidelines.
A 50 metre bridge in Bangkok collapsed over the weekend, reportedly due to mistakes made by the construction team that critically affected the structure. The collapse on Udomsuk road impacted traffic as well as the water supply in the area. No accidents or losses were reported, and the damage is expected to be repaired within a month.The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration suspects a worker may have put a drill in the wrong spot, allowing water to get into the structure. The construction company tried to seal up the structure with P.U. foam, but the structure couldn’t bear the pressure and later collapsed. Bangkok deputy governor says that the authorities had to carefully check the soil layer under the bridge because it had been saturated by water.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa granted 3-month conditional bail
Hong Kong officials eye China-style lockdown, as bodies pile up in hospitals
Health officials admit ongoing surge in infections affecting Favipiravir supply
Family and fun Sunday brunch with the live jazz at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket returning to Sears & Co
Thailand News Update | Jimi Sandu murder suspect arrested in Canada
Health officials say Thailand’s Covid cases could reach 100,000 a day by Songkran
Thai Cabinet Concerned Over Ukraine Fallout I GMT
Government to discuss measures to mitigate economic fallout from Russian invasion of Ukraine
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
More than 100 officers investigate local politician fatal shooting
Thailand News Today | Suspicions over Thai actress drowning
Thailand’s ban on “claw” machines could be reversed after Chiang Mai ruling
China straddles diplomatic tightrope on Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s sovereignty
Bangkok police allegedly shoots and kills colleague on accident while drunk
Ukrainians and Russians in Thailand gather in Phuket to call for peace
Suspect in Jimi Sandu murder case arrested in Canada
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
20 fun facts about Thailand
Thailand Test & Go update: No more Day 5 pre-paid hotel or PCR test
UPDATE: All you need to know about Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0
Top 20 things to purchase in 7-11 Thailand Edition
Everything you need to know about Loy Krathong
Travel Guide: Thailand Pass “Test & Go” 3.0 – All you need to know!
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
The new Test & Go – the fine print
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
Tourists will have to pay 300 baht ‘land entry fee,’ minister confirms
Phuket makes plans to attract more Thai tourists, same day Level 4 alert anounced
Laos and Thailand agree to re-open border checkpoints
Thai actress missing after falling off a Chao Phraya speedboat
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Reentry4 days ago
UPDATE: All you need to know about Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0
- Guides1 day ago
Top 20 things to purchase in 7-11 Thailand Edition
- Thailand3 days ago
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
- Thailand2 days ago
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai actress missing after falling off a Chao Phraya speedboat
- Bangkok3 days ago
Driver of speedboat missing Thai actress fell from likely to be charged
- Bangkok2 days ago
Forensic experts uncover more about Tangmo’s death, two charged so far
- Bangkok3 days ago
Missing Thai actress’s body found in Chao Phraya river, Bangkok
Recent comments: